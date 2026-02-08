Team Sweden goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Get bodies to the net front: It feels cliched to talk about traffic and taking the eyes away from a good goalie, but there aren’t a lot of obvious statistical weaknesses in Gustavsson’s game, which matches the eye test that presents a balanced, technically strong approach that does not include a lot of extremes. The one exception this season has been on broken plays, bounces and scrambles around his crease, which account for 27 of the 94 goals (28.7 percent) he’s given up so far this season, more than double the 14-percent average for the more than 8,500 goals tracked for this project since 2017. Some of that may be the second-chance defending in front of him, but a tendency to slide rather than shift into longer shots with traffic can create more rebounds, which were a primary factor on 11 goals, and scramble situations that catch him in motion, contributing to the higher-than-expected goal totals along the ice on each side.

Wait for the slide on laterals: Gustavsson is again having relative success against lateral attacks this season, with 20 goals (21.2 percent) on passes or plays across the middle of the ice, which was slightly better than the 22.1 percent tracked average. But there were a couple notable trends among those goals, including the continued tendency to slide side-to-side on his knees on plays near the top of the circles, which can delay his ability go back the other way on quick passes or shots against the grain because he has to first grab a skate edge to stop the slide.

Stretch him wide: Gustavsson also has a tendency to push across a bit flat on downhill lateral passes from higher in the zone, taking him more toward the edge of his crease rather than back into his post. That’s great for cutting off pucks into the slot, it can leave him susceptible inside that far post if the play stretches wider. Similarly, a tendency to square up on threats down the wing deeper into the zone makes for a longer path and more difficult rotation on laterals back to the far post, another factor in all those goals along the ice outside his pads, including 12 backdoor tap-ins.

High glove or five-hole? The glove-side high (17) and five-hole (16) totals stand out on the goal chart but the glove results are actually better than historical averages of this project, and Gustavsson has cut the clean-look goals compared to this time last season from 14 to six, perhaps as a result of appearing to hold his fingers-up glove positioning more patiently rather than dropping it as a first move. The five-hole totals do stand out as well above the tracked average of 9.9 percent, but there isn’t a contributing-chance factor that jumps out as a key outside of the above-mentioned broken plays (seven). It may be worth trying quick shots between the pads in one-on-one situations, however, as three partial-break goals were scored five-hole and a tendency to pull his heels back as he drops on those can create exposure.