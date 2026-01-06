Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Michal Kempny, Brynas
The 35-year-old is playing in the Swedish Hockey League this season after spending three with Sparta of the Czech Extraliga. Kempny, who is from Hodonin, played 247 NHL games, and won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. He has played in the Worlds five times, winning gold in 2024 and bronze in 2022. He also played in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and at the World Juniors in 2010.
Tomas Kundratek, Trinec
The 36-year-old played 30 NHL games, the last of which came with the Washington Capitals in 2012-13. From Prerov, he helped Czechia win gold at the 2024 Worlds and bronze at the 2022 Worlds. He has also played at the Olympics twice (2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as well the Worlds six times and the World Juniors twice. Kundratek has spent eight seasons in the Czech Extraliga, including the past three with Trinec.
Jan Rutta, Geneve
The 35-year-old, who spent last season with the San Jose Sharks, currently is playing for Geneve in National League in Switzerland. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning (2020, 2021), the Pisek native has played at Worlds three times, including winning gold in 2024.
David Spacek, Iowa
The 22-year-old, who has yet to make his NHL debut, has spent the past two seasons with Iowa of the American Hockey League. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he won gold at the 2024 Worlds and has played in the World Juniors twice (2022, 2023), including winning silver in 2023.
Radim Simek, Bili Tygri Liberec
The 33-year-old veteran from Mlada Boleslav is in his second season with Liberec after returning from the NHL in 2024. Prior to that, he played 209 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks. Since coming back to Europe, he has served as Liberec’s captain, and his experience, along with his blend of toughness, defensive awareness, and positional play, could make him a key shutdown defenseman for Czechia. Šimek has competed in three IIHF World Championships and won a bronze medal with Czechia in 2022.
Jiri Tichacek, Karpat Oulu
The 22-year-old undrafted defenseman from Sokolov is the biggest surprise on the Czech roster. A product of Jaromír Jágr’s Rytíři Kladno system, he excelled in his first season in Finland’s Liiga with Kärpät, recording seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. He adds speed and offensive flair to a lineup with not so many offensive-minded defensemen. Ticháček won a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors and appeared in eight games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.