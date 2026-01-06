Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils

Palat is one of the more experienced players on the roster, having played more than 800 NHL games, and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. The 34-year-old from Frydek-Mistek has played in the Worlds twice, including serving as an alternate captain when they won gold in 2024. He also played in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the WJC in 2011, the 2009 World U-18s and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2008. He was one of the first six players named to the preliminary roster.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

No one on the roster has more NHL goals than Pastrnak, who has scored more than 400 and was one of the first six players named to the preliminary roster. The 29-year-old Havirov native has two medals in his six Worlds appearances (bronze in 2022, gold in 2024). He played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the WJC three times (2014, 2015, 2016) and at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Pastrnak was named best forward at the 2025 Worlds when he had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in eight games, and has won the Golden Hockey Stick, awarded to the top Czech hockey player, eight times, including each of the past three years.

Lukas Sedlak, Pardubice

From Ceske Budejovice, Sedlak played 192 games in four NHL seasons from 2016-23. The 32-year-old has played for Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga the past four seasons, including serving as captain the past three. Sedlak has played at the Worlds three times, winning gold in 2014. He also played at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the WJC in 2012 and 2013.

Matej Stransky, Davos

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (No. 165) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Stransky never played in the NHL but has won two medals on the international stage at Worlds (2024 gold; 2022 bronze). From Ostrava, the 32-year-old also played at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and has spent the past five seasons with Davos in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland.

David Tomasek, Farjestad

Tomasek signed with the Edmonton Oilers on April 2 after 11 seasons playing in Europe. The 29-year-old from Praha won gold at the 2024 Worlds and also represented Czechia at the 2016 WJC and the 2023 Worlds.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Like his Bruins teammate Pastrnak, Zacha was named to the preliminary roster and also won gold at the 2024 Worlds. The 28-year-old from Brno also represented his country at the World Juniors in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and three times at the U-18 Worlds, including winning silver in 2014. Zacha also played at the 2013 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.