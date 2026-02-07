Werenski wears Gaudreau sweatshirt to 2026 Olympics

Zach Werenski is representing the Gaudreau family as well as his country.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman – competing for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – arrived to Italy wearing a special sweatshirt.

The hoodie came from the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, an organization honoring the legacies of the late professional hockey players, who tragically passed away in August 2024 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.