Werenski wears Gaudreau sweatshirt to 2026 Olympics

Blue Jackets defenseman shows support for late teammate in Milan

Werenski with US flag

© Aaron Doster/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Zach Werenski is representing the Gaudreau family as well as his country.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman – competing for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – arrived to Italy wearing a special sweatshirt.

The hoodie came from the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, an organization honoring the legacies of the late professional hockey players, who tragically passed away in August 2024 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

@teamusa

📍 The men of @USA Hockey made it to Milan #teamusa #hockey #nhl #milan #winterolympics

♬ original sound - Team USA

The foundation – run by Johnny and Matthew’s wives, Meredith and Madeline – helps youth hockey initiatives, supports hockey families that have faced tragedy and helps other families that have been affected by drunk driving.

Werenski and Johnny spent two seasons as teammates with the Blue Jackets and quickly became close friends.

Gaudreau played for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2024, tallying 43 points in 40 games, the most points in USA men's IIHF history. He and Werenski were teammates on the 2019 and 2024 IIHF teams.

Gaudreau also won gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

