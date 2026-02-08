Matthews named captain, 'extremely honored' to play for Team USA at Olympics

MILAN -- Auston Matthews was named captain of Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.
The United States named Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Tkachuk as alternates, keeping the same leadership group from the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, when the U.S. lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in the championship game.
General manager Bill Guerin and coach Mike Sullivan liked the chemistry at 4 Nations and wanted to keep it intact. Of the 25 players on the Olympic roster, 21 played at 4 Nations, and that doesn’t include defenseman Quinn Hughes, who missed the tournament because of a lower-body injury.
“For the most part, the group knows each other pretty well already, having spent time together, and I think that’s going to be a huge advantage,” center Jack Eichel said after the Americans practiced for the first time at Santaguilia Arena. “We’re lucky that we have a lot of relationships coming into it.”
Matthews is captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old center won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2021-22 and the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring champion three times (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24).
Since entering the NHL in 2016-17, he leads U.S.-born players with 427 goals, 118 more than anyone else, and 775 points, 63 more than anyone else. Matthews has 48 points (26 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games this season.
“It’s just very special,” Matthews said, speaking about his first Olympic experience in general. “You’re always extremely honored to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you’re doing it in a setting like the Olympics.”