Landeskog healthy enough to play at Olympics, named Sweden captain

MILAN -- Not only did Gabriel Landeskog work his way back from injury to join Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he was named its captain on Sunday.

Defensemen Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) were named alternates before the team took the ice for its first practice at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Sweden opens Group B play here against Team Italy on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC).

Hedman was Sweden captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, which Landeskog missed due to extensive rehab for a knee injury. Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche captain, played hurt in the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs but stuck it out through their march to a championship before being shut down for two seasons. He returned during the playoffs last season.

“We have a pretty wide depth of leadership, but I think the symbolics of Gabe’s journey coming into the tournament, where he has been, what he has done, I know that the rest of the team respects him a ton,” Team Sweden coach Sam Halam said.

Unbelievably, Landeskog almost missed this too.

The 33-year-old forward sustained an upper-body injury during Colorado’s 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Jan. 4 after crashing into the net and was suddenly in a race against time. He didn’t make it back before the Olympic break but was deemed ready for the tournament by Halam on Sunday.

Landeskog said the same last week.

“The first two weeks, I wasn’t very confident at all, but once I kind of passed the first two weeks, started making some really steady progress, kind of overnight, really every day,” Landeskog said on Feb. 4. “I’m excited to be here, excited that I’m able to go and represent my country. It’s a huge honor, so I’m excited.”

To a man, the Swedes are excited to have Landeskog and to have him wearing the C.

Halam said he thought about going back to Hedman as captain, but he couldn’t ignore the respect Landeskog garners on and off the ice.

“I know what Victor Hedman feels about Gabe,” Halam said. “I know the respect. They wouldn’t care if Erik Karlsson was captain and they were [alternates].

“We are here for one thing, and that’s not up here,” the coach added, pointing to the collarbone area where leadership letters are affixed, “but on the front of the chest.”

Landeskog is already a legend among his Swedish peers. He was the No. 2 pick by the Avalanche at the 2011 NHL Draft and made the team as a 19-year-old out of training camp, then won the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games. He was named captain on Sept. 4, 2012, becoming the youngest player in NHL history to hold the role.

For the better part of a decade, Landeskog was a reliable, two-way power forward -- until injuries started taking a toll.

“The person he is, the player he is, the leader he is,” Sweden forward Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) said. “Everything he has been through. Everyone is obviously happy for him to be and happy for us to have him be here.

“It’s an incredible journey he has been through, even though the past few weeks with everything that has been going on. It’s awesome to have him here.”

Each player knows what Landeskog has gone through to reach this point. They have heard the stories and seen the videos of relentless and excruciating rehab. They can only imagine the doubts that must have gnawed at Landeskog as he navigated a journey without guideposts or a promised finish line. They happily share in the joy of his triumphs against fear and pain.

Landeskog has played 41 games for Colorado this season and has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists). The Avalanche (37-9-9) are first in the NHL and were on a record pace before their captain was forced to leave the lineup. They went 6-6-2 in the 14 games without Landeskog.

“He’s such a good leader; you see how well Colorado does this year,” Sweden defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Boston Bruins) said. “Having him around, having him around the locker room, he creates a lot of calmness around the team. He’s a great leader and fun to be around, so super excited.

“Happy for him, seeing him go through all that adversity.”

