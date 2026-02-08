Landeskog healthy enough to play at Olympics, named Sweden captain

MILAN -- Not only did Gabriel Landeskog work his way back from injury to join Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he was named its captain on Sunday.
Defensemen Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) were named alternates before the team took the ice for its first practice at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
Sweden opens Group B play here against Team Italy on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC).
Hedman was Sweden captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, which Landeskog missed due to extensive rehab for a knee injury. Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche captain, played hurt in the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs but stuck it out through their march to a championship before being shut down for two seasons. He returned during the playoffs last season.
“We have a pretty wide depth of leadership, but I think the symbolics of Gabe’s journey coming into the tournament, where he has been, what he has done, I know that the rest of the team respects him a ton,” Team Sweden coach Sam Halam said.