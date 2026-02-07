Team USA goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Like Oettinger, we only tracked the past 50 goals against Swayman of the Boston Bruins, but after backstopping the United States to its first World Championship since 1933 during the offseason, there's no question the 27-year-old can step in as the starter.
Funnel pucks right: A lot of the goals tracked along the ice, outside of either skate, tend to be the result of backdoor tap-ins on low lateral passes, or rebounds and scrambles that strand a goalie and leave the net empty. Sometimes it happens more on one side than the other simply because of a team's defensive strengths and weaknesses, but the fact so many of those goals occurred to Swayman's right is noticeable. Even though seven were rebounds or broken plays, and four were tap-ins, his tendency to get stuck in his butterfly and reach with the stick on second chances to his right stood out as part of that. Every goalie has a direction in which they move better. For most, it's toward the glove. That appears to include Swayman on recoveries from his knees, so trying to generate second chances to that side could be beneficial.
Get bodies to the net: Swayman's ability to hold his edges and still generate lateral-push power even as he gets into a lower, wider stance has made him one of the NHL's top goalies when it comes to defending the increase in side-to-side attacks. His success against those types of dangerous plays has continued this season, which makes it even more important to try and create offense through chaos, with screens accounting for 20 percent of the tracked goals, well above the 15.1-percent average. Broken plays accounted for another 22 percent, also well above the 14-percent average. Swayman also holds his feet more on sharp-angle plays, which fuels great movement on low-high plays, but might make it worthwhile to shoot a puck to his feet from time to time from down near the goal line to keep him honest and create rebounds.
High from distance: Swayman has similarly exceptional results up high and maintains active forward hands even as he widens out and lowers into his save stance, but of the six clean-look goals from the perimeter (12 percent, well above the 3.7 percent average), four were scored up high.