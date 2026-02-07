Team USA goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

It's a safe bet Hellebuyck will get first crack at the job for Team USA, especially after leading the Americans to the championship game of last season's 4 Nations Face-Off. Despite a down season statistically in 2025-26, including a .900 save percentage which is well below his .917 career average, the 32-year-old is coming off a season in which he won his third Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie and the Hart Trophy as League MVP with the Winnipeg Jets. With that in mind, each of the 100 goals against Hellebuyck this season were tracked and this analysis focuses principally on him.

High glove: This hasn't historically been an issue for Hellebuyck, who holds his glove high in a "fingers-up" position that typically dissuades shooters and allows him to take away that space efficiently. His past regular-season goal charts have typically been more balanced between the glove and blocker side, and his high-glove goal totals have been better than the 22.5 percent average of the more than 8,500 goals tracked for this project since 2017. Clearly that isn't the case this season, and while these numbers don't represent a save percentage, the St. Louis Blues scored 11 goals on 15 high-glove shots in the Western Conference First Round against Hellebuyck last season, so it may be worth watching whether Olympic opponents target it on open looks.

East-west off the rush: Creating lateral plays across the middle of the ice is a good way to score on any goalie and was long considered especially important against Hellebuyck, who is regarded by many as the best in the NHL while facing straight-line attacks. Hellebuyck has improved his results on such plays each of the past two seasons, however, with 21 goals allowed so far this season, still slightly below the tracked average of 22.1 percent. But it's still the best was to attack off the rush, especially considering he only gave up two goals in the slot when a shooter held the puck compared to 13 when a pass was made before shooting; this is indicative of how much better a scoring chance is after making any goalie move laterally, and how great Hellebuyck is reading straight releases, even from close range with time and space.