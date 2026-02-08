Slavin embraces unsung defensive role for Team USA at Olympics

Hurricanes veteran ‘an all-world player’ to peers entering tournament

Slavin feature Feb 6

© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK -- The Team USA roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be loaded with superstars, players who put up huge numbers on the ice and are well-known off it.

From elite goal-scorers like Auston Matthews, to emotional leaders like Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk, to dynamic players like Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, and a stellar goalie like Connor Hellebuyck, the U.S. is chock full of A-list players.

But perhaps one of the most important players on the team is defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who, despite his superb defensive play, has somewhat slipped under the radar and is a household name in his home market only.

This is what the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman said at the U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Orientation Camp in August:

“My game is not flashy, right?” Slavin said. “So going under the radar is something that doesn't bother me at all, and I'm not looking for the recognition. It is what it is, but I just think it comes with my style of play. But it doesn't bother me. It's not what I find my confidence in, or my identity, and it's OK.”

This is what he said Thursday at Madison Square Garden before the Hurricanes’ final game before the Olympic break, a 2-0 win at the New York Rangers:

“That hasn't changed. Still just going in with [the] mindset of … whatever you have to do, whatever role you have to play, even if it's not the role you played on your NHL team, you're going to go and you're going to do it with a with a lot of joy and a smile on your face, because you know you're playing for your country, and it's just a special tournament.”

And that mindset is just fine with the United States.

Though the defenseman corps has players who put up big offensive numbers, like Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Slavin is the prototypical defensive defenseman, letting others get the glory and points while he shuts down opponents.

“People talk about certain MVP players for what they do for their teams. That’s what he does for our team,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s the kind of impact he has for our group, and that’s what Team USA is getting. One of the better defensive-minded [players], but really a defender. I don’t like to call him defensive-minded because he can do everything in the game, so good on them.”

SEA@CAR: Carrier deflects in Slavin's shot to help Slavin reach milestone

K'Andre Miller, who played against Slavin the previous five seasons with the Rangers before being traded to the Hurricanes this past offseason, said he has a whole new appreciation for his fellow defenseman.

“You hear about how good he is defensively, but I really didn’t get to appreciate it from an opponent’s standpoint,” Miller said. “Being on the same side now, getting to see the work he puts in daily and just the type of player he is, it’s not surprising how good he is.

“He holds the team accountable and pushes us in the right direction.”

It’s not been an easy season for Slavin. The 31-year-old sustained a lower-body injury in the second game of the season on Oct. 11 and was out until Dec. 14. He played three games before sustaining another lower-body injury on Dec. 19. Slavin returned to the lineup on Jan. 10 and played the final 12 games before the break.

On Thursday, he said he’s “feeling good, feeling fresh,” heading to the Olympics, and that’s a huge boost for the U.S. because of what he can do and what he can stop the other team from doing.

“He brings a calm confidence,” said Wild defenseman Brock Faber, who will also play for the U.S. “When he’s out on the ice, it just feels like everything is going to be OK. In my opinion, he’s the best defensive defenseman in the League and I think he should get a lot more recognition for what he brings to the table night in and night out.”

Since being selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2012 Draft, Slavin has 302 points (55 goals, 247 assists) in 762 games. The points don’t tell the story. For his career, which began in the 2015-16 season, he is plus-176, which is eighth in the NHL and second among U.S.-born players in that time frame, behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (plus-204). Since the start of the 2019-20 season, he’s plus-151, which is fifth best in the NHL and first among U.S.-born players.

Over Slavin’s 11 seasons, the Hurricanes have allowed an average of 2.70 goals per game, which is second best behind the Boston Bruins (2.65).

“Defensively, he’s an all-world player,” said Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, another U.S. teammate. “He’s extremely elite defensively.

“We play the game in a time where points are king, offensive (hockey) is king. No one shows up to watch a 1-0 game, but that might be the game Jaccob Slavin helps his team get a shutout.”

How much is Slavin respected among his fellow U.S. defensemen? Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators, who is on the Olympic team and played with Slavin at the 4 Nations Face-Off, said at the orientation camp that though the Norris Trophy usually goes to the best offensive defenseman in the NHL, there should be an award for the best defensive defensemen and it should be named after Slavin.

“Guys around the League know he's probably the best defensive D-man in the League,” Sanderson said. “He skates so well, he's so strong, his details. I think firsthand at 4 Nations, I saw how good his stick is. Not just with poke checks, but knocking down pucks, which is a huge skill to have, too. It was pretty cool to see him play.”

Slavin said his game wasn’t always this way. With Chicago of the United States Hockey League, he had back-to-back seasons with at least 30 points (2011-12 and 2012-13). For Colorado College in 2013-14, he had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 32 games.

“In college, I was running our first power play and everything, even my first couple of years in the NHL I was running the power play,” Slavin said. “But I take a lot of pride in the defensive game and honestly, I don’t like to get scored on.

“And just understanding what my role is on the team in Carolina, and especially in a tournament like the 4 Nations Face-Off, what my role is and what I’m expected to do.”

It was at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February when Slavin started to get some attention on the national and international level.

Playing on a pair with McAvoy and at times with Faber, and going against the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby of Canada, William Nylander and Filip Forsberg of Sweden, and Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen of Finland, Slavin helped lead a defense that allowed just seven goals in four games.

“Everyone within the game knows how good he is and how hard he is to play against,” Faber said. “I guess the average fan that watches the game maybe wouldn’t notice him or see him on the score sheet. That’s maybe why he’s a little underrated. But within each team, each organization, we know how important he is.”

Just ask Aho, who is his teammate with Carolina but could be going up against him if Team Finland and Team USA face off in Milan.

“He’s just so solid, so defensively strong,” Aho said. "You know, strong stick, good skater, plays the game the right way for us and I’m sure he’ll be good for Team USA.

“You kind of saw it in the 4 Nations, his game, what it’s about and obviously a great player.”

NHL.com staff writers Derek Van Diest and Adam Kimelman contributed to this report

