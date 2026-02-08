Slavin embraces unsung defensive role for Team USA at Olympics

NEW YORK -- The Team USA roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be loaded with superstars, players who put up huge numbers on the ice and are well-known off it.

From elite goal-scorers like Auston Matthews, to emotional leaders like Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk, to dynamic players like Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, and a stellar goalie like Connor Hellebuyck, the U.S. is chock full of A-list players.

But perhaps one of the most important players on the team is defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who, despite his superb defensive play, has somewhat slipped under the radar and is a household name in his home market only.

This is what the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman said at the U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Orientation Camp in August:

“My game is not flashy, right?” Slavin said. “So going under the radar is something that doesn't bother me at all, and I'm not looking for the recognition. It is what it is, but I just think it comes with my style of play. But it doesn't bother me. It's not what I find my confidence in, or my identity, and it's OK.”

This is what he said Thursday at Madison Square Garden before the Hurricanes’ final game before the Olympic break, a 2-0 win at the New York Rangers:

“That hasn't changed. Still just going in with [the] mindset of … whatever you have to do, whatever role you have to play, even if it's not the role you played on your NHL team, you're going to go and you're going to do it with a with a lot of joy and a smile on your face, because you know you're playing for your country, and it's just a special tournament.”

And that mindset is just fine with the United States.

Though the defenseman corps has players who put up big offensive numbers, like Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Slavin is the prototypical defensive defenseman, letting others get the glory and points while he shuts down opponents.

“People talk about certain MVP players for what they do for their teams. That’s what he does for our team,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s the kind of impact he has for our group, and that’s what Team USA is getting. One of the better defensive-minded [players], but really a defender. I don’t like to call him defensive-minded because he can do everything in the game, so good on them.”