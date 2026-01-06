Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

Czechia unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday, headlined by Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas, Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.

Czechia is looking to win a gold medal for the first time since 1998 in Nagano, the first time NHL players participated in the Winter Games. It won bronze in 2006 in Turin with NHL players and 2018 in Pyeongchang without NHL players.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Czechia at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.