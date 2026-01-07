Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

Andersen, Sogaard also going to Milano Cortina; open against Germany on Feb. 12

Denmark 2026 Olympic roster
Denmark unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Ottawa Senators forward Lars Eller and Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

This is just Denmark's second time participating in the Olympics in men's hockey. It finished seventh at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Denmark, which is in Group C, will open against Team Germany on Feb. 12, then play Team USA on Feb. 14 and Team Latvia on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Denmark roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order):

FORWARDS (15)

Mikkal Aagaard, Skelleftea
Mathias Bau, Herning
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tampa Bay Lightning
Joachim Blichfeld, Tappara
Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina Hurricanes
Lars Eller, Ottawa Senators
Nicklas Jensen, Rapperswil-Jona
Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Coachella Valley
Nick Olesen, Motor Ceske
Morten Poulsen, Herning
Jonas Rondbjerg, Henderson
Patrick Russell, Kolner Haie
Frederik Storm, Kohlner Haie
Alexander True, JYP Jjvaskula
Christian Wejse, Bremerhaven

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Jesper Jensen Aabo, Klagenfurt
Nicholas B Jensen, Bremerhaven
Anders Koch, Graz 99
Matias Lassen, Iserlohn
Markus Lauridsen, Pustertal
Oliver Lauridsen, TPS Turkku
Phillip Bruggisser, Bremerhaven

GOALIES (3)

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Dichow, HV71
Mads Sogaard, Ottawa Senators

