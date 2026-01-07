Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

Denmark unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Ottawa Senators forward Lars Eller and Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

This is just Denmark's second time participating in the Olympics in men's hockey. It finished seventh at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.