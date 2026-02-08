Jack Hughes practices, ready to go for Team USA at 2026 Olympics

It’s already been a special trip for Jack and Quinn. Their dad, Jim, was on the Team USA charter flight to Italy. And with the players staying in the Olympic Village, the Hughes brothers are rooming together instead of having separate rooms like players would have during the NHL regular season.
“I'm looking forward to that a lot, and just rooming with him, and, you know, spending time with him,” Jack said of Quinn. “It should be a lot of fun.”
Having Jack healthy is also a big boost for the U.S., which plays its first game in the preliminary round against Latvia on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET, Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC).
The No. 1 pick by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has 387 points (153 goals, 234 assists) in 404 regular-season games.
Like Jack, Quinn, 26, has had a challenging season. The 2024 Norris Trophy winner voted as the best defenseman in the NHL was traded from the Canucks to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12.
But they are both happy to be part of Team USA.
“It's hard to imagine because the NHL season has been so grueling, you're just focused on that, and then all of a sudden, you're here,” Quinn said. “It's a little bit crazy, but it's sinking in when we moved in the Olympic Village. And you know, what a special experience this is going to be. So, enjoyed the first practice, just getting out there and getting legs going.”