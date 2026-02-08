Jack Hughes practices, ready to go for Team USA at 2026 Olympics

Forward missed final 3 Devils games before break with lower-body injury

Jack Hughes practice Feb 8 26

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN -- Jack Hughes was a full participant in practice for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

The New Jersey Devils center missed their final three games before the NHL Olympic break with a lower-body injury.

He showed no signs of injury during a brisk, 30-minute practice at Santagiulia Arena.

“Feel good. Feel good,” Jack said. “Body feels in a good spot.”

That’s welcome news for the United States and Hughes, who has missed 21 of the Devils’ past 40 games, including 18 straight in November and December because of a non-hockey injury to his hand.

He returned Dec. 21 but sustained a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29 and didn’t play again before the break, raising questions about his availability for the Olympics.

But he was on the ice Sunday about seven hours after Team USA’s overnight flight from New York touched down in Milan.

A healthy Hughes was not only a welcome sight for the United States, which is trying to win Olympic gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980, but also for his brother, Quinn Hughes.

It was Quinn, then a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off last February because of an undisclosed injury.

“I mean, injuries are tough,” Quinn said. “And obviously the one with the hand was a freak one, and you just want him to be healthy and want him to, you know, be at his best.

“He loves the game. No one hates missing games more than him.”

Especially the Olympics, where NHL players are participating for the first time in 12 years.

“I mean, I would feel bad for anyone that missed the Olympics,” Quinn said. “Four Nations is one thing, but the Olympics is the Olympics. And, yeah, it's frustrating for me to miss it last year. And I think I would know what that felt like a little bit. But for me, I'm just thankful to be here this year and have more gratitude if anything.”

NHL MY WORLD

In eight episodes, NHL players from eight countries show fans what a day in their life is like and reflect on the importance of representing both their NHL cities and their hometowns around the world

It’s already been a special trip for Jack and Quinn. Their dad, Jim, was on the Team USA charter flight to Italy. And with the players staying in the Olympic Village, the Hughes brothers are rooming together instead of having separate rooms like players would have during the NHL regular season.

“I'm looking forward to that a lot, and just rooming with him, and, you know, spending time with him,” Jack said of Quinn. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Having Jack healthy is also a big boost for the U.S., which plays its first game in the preliminary round against Latvia on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET, Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC).

The No. 1 pick by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has 387 points (153 goals, 234 assists) in 404 regular-season games.

Like Jack, Quinn, 26, has had a challenging season. The 2024 Norris Trophy winner voted as the best defenseman in the NHL was traded from the Canucks to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12.

But they are both happy to be part of Team USA.

“It's hard to imagine because the NHL season has been so grueling, you're just focused on that, and then all of a sudden, you're here,” Quinn said. “It's a little bit crazy, but it's sinking in when we moved in the Olympic Village. And you know, what a special experience this is going to be. So, enjoyed the first practice, just getting out there and getting legs going.”

Related Content

Team USA goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Team USA heads to Olympics with ‘pretty incredible’ group of defensemen

Slavin embraces unsung defensive role for Team USA at Olympics

‘Miracle on Ice’ members believe United States can recapture Olympic glory

Olympics

NHL players arrive at Winter Olympics fueled by adrenaline, pride, camaraderie

Granlund 'the right choice' for Team Finland captain at Olympics

Celebrini is 'going to be asked to play a big role' for Team Canada at Olympics

Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

Team Switzerland has ‘a lot of confidence,’ primed to win Olympic medal

Matthews named captain, 'extremely honored' to play for Team USA at Olympics

Team Sweden goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Landeskog healthy enough to play at Olympics, named Sweden captain

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team USA heads to Olympics with ‘pretty incredible’ group of defensemen

Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

Slavin embraces unsung defensive role for Team USA at Olympics

Canada, U.S. expectations among top men's hockey storylines in 2026 Olympics

Canada carries gold-or-bust expectations into Milano Cortina Olympics

Hellebuyck's Team USA mask shows off home state of Michigan, bald eagle

Werenski wears Gaudreau sweatshirt to 2026 Olympics

Team USA goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026