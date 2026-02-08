Jack Hughes practices, ready to go for Team USA at 2026 Olympics

That’s welcome news for the United States and Hughes, who has missed 21 of the Devils’ past 40 games, including 18 straight in November and December because of a non-hockey injury to his hand.

He returned Dec. 21 but sustained a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29 and didn’t play again before the break, raising questions about his availability for the Olympics.

But he was on the ice Sunday about seven hours after Team USA’s overnight flight from New York touched down in Milan.

A healthy Hughes was not only a welcome sight for the United States, which is trying to win Olympic gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980, but also for his brother, Quinn Hughes.

It was Quinn, then a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off last February because of an undisclosed injury.

“I mean, injuries are tough,” Quinn said. “And obviously the one with the hand was a freak one, and you just want him to be healthy and want him to, you know, be at his best.

“He loves the game. No one hates missing games more than him.”

Especially the Olympics, where NHL players are participating for the first time in 12 years.

“I mean, I would feel bad for anyone that missed the Olympics,” Quinn said. “Four Nations is one thing, but the Olympics is the Olympics. And, yeah, it's frustrating for me to miss it last year. And I think I would know what that felt like a little bit. But for me, I'm just thankful to be here this year and have more gratitude if anything.”