Canada, U.S. expectations among top men's hockey storylines in 2026 Olympics

MILAN -- Let the Games begin.

A total of 148 NHL players are in Milan to represent their respective countries in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Of those 148, 125 are first-time Olympians.

Team Canada and Team USA are the projected favorites to reach the gold medal game on Feb. 22, but the challenge of getting there will be great with proud hockey superpowers Team Sweden and Team Finland harboring the same goals, aspirations and expectations.

Finland won the gold medal in Beijing four years ago, but NHL players weren't at that Olympics.

Finland and Sweden are both in Group B with Team Slovakia and Team Italy. Slovakia has Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec returning from the 2022 team that won bronze.

Team Switzerland believes its chances to medal are great with Roman Josi leading the way. Same for Team Czechia with David Pastrnak. Both are in Group A with Canada and Team France.

Team Germany has big hopes with Leon Draisaitl carrying the flag.

Team Denmark defeated a Canada team that had Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. Could it do the same thing to the U.S.?

Team Latvia gave Canada a scare in the quarterfinals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Germany, Denmark and Latvia join the U.S. in Group C.

There will be 18 preliminary round games from Wednesday through Saturday. Each group winner and the best second-place finisher will advance to the quarterfinal round. The remaining eight teams will play a qualification playoff game to reach the quarterfinals on Feb. 17.

The quarterfinals are Feb. 18 and the winners advance to the semifinals on Feb. 20. The bronze medal game is Feb. 21 and the gold medal game is Feb. 22, the final day of the Olympics.

Here are 10 storylines to watch with the men's hockey tournament set to begin Wednesday.

Gold standard

Canada has won the gold medal in three of the past four Olympics that have featured NHL players, in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

The Canadians have, in fact, won the past four international tournaments featuring best-on-best competition: the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2014 Sochi Olympics, World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.

Crosby and defenseman Drew Doughty were a part of all four of those teams, and they're the only two players on Canada's 25-man roster that have Olympic experience.

However, the same gold standard is in place for this Canada team that features 15 players who have combined to win the Stanley Cup 21 times, and 19 players who were part of the 4 Nations Face-Off team that defeated the U.S. 3-2 in overtime in the final game.