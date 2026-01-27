Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

Wild forward, Bruins defenseman replace Ducks’ Carlsson, Minnesota’s Brodin

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Marcus Johansson and Hampus Lindholm were added to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

Johansson, a Minnesota Wild forward, and Lindholm, a Boston Bruins defenseman, will replace injured center Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks) and Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin.

It will be the second time Johansson represents Sweden at the Olympics after winning silver in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. The 35-year-old also won silver at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship and bronze at the 2010 WJC and the World Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Johansson has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 48 games this season for Minnesota, which hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, CHSN).

“Really excited. I think that’s great news,” Wild coach John Hynes said of Johansson. “I know that he played really, really well in the World Championships last year for Sweden, and obviously this year for us.”

Lindholm will represent Sweden at the Olympics for the first time. The 32-year-old won gold at the 2018 World Championship and silver at the 2012 WJC Under-18 event.

He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 39 games with the Bruins, who host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE).

Carlsson underwent a procedure on Jan. 16 for a left thigh injury. The original prognosis had him missing 3-5 weeks. Carlsson ranks second on the Ducks with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games.

Brodin hasn’t played since Jan. 12, and the Wild said he was week to week with a lower-body injury when he was placed on injured reserve Jan. 15. The 32-year-old also missed four games from Dec. 13-18 because of the injury before returning to play the next 12.

He's never represented Sweden in the Olympics after previously playing for the country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, the 2012 WJC and three times at the World Championship (2017, 2024, 2025). Brodin has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and is plus-13 in 42 games while averaging 21:20 of ice time.

The NHL Olympic break begins Feb. 6. Sweden plays its first game against host Team Italy on Feb. 11.

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

