Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

Marcus Johansson and Hampus Lindholm were added to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday.

Johansson, a Minnesota Wild forward, and Lindholm, a Boston Bruins defenseman, will replace injured center Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks) and Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin.

It will be the second time Johansson represents Sweden at the Olympics after winning silver in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. The 35-year-old also won silver at the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship and bronze at the 2010 WJC and the World Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Johansson has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 48 games this season for Minnesota, which hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, CHSN).

“Really excited. I think that’s great news,” Wild coach John Hynes said of Johansson. “I know that he played really, really well in the World Championships last year for Sweden, and obviously this year for us.”