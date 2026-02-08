Team USA heads to Olympics with ‘pretty incredible’ group of defensemen

Werenski, McAvoy, Hughes just part of close group determined to win gold

By Bill Price
MILAN -- The confidence at the U.S. Olympic Orientation Camp in August was palpable, with players openly talking about how they expect to bring home a gold medal from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I don’t think we’re dancing around it, either,” Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said at the camp. “I think we’re pretty comfortable talking about how it’s our time.

“We have an expectation amongst our group here. All [the] guys that are here, everybody understands the message, which is we’re going to win gold.”

Part of that belief was born one year ago from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where the U.S. came within one goal of winning the best-on-best tournament. It was strengthened by a gold-medal performance at the IIHF World Championship last spring.

It also comes from amount of talent on the Team USA roster, especially the group of eight defensemen that some feel could be the best to ever play for the red, white and blue.

Just look at their resumes.

There’s Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild, who won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL for the 2023-24 season. His likely partner will be a rising star in Brock Faber, his teammate with the Wild.

Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets is second among all NHL defensemen this season with 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists), trailing only Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (63 points; 15 goals, 48 assists). He could be paired with McAvoy, the Bruins’ top defenseman.

Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes is considered by many as the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights) has had at least 35 points in a season four times.

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators) and Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks) are up-and-coming stars in the League. Sanderson is 23 years old; LaCombe is 25.

Cale Makar, who will play for Team Canada, won the Norris Trophy with the Colorado Avalanche last season, but four of the eight U.S. defensemen on the Olympic roster finished in the top 10 in voting, with Werenski second, Hughes third, Slavin eighth and Sanderson 10th. When Hughes won in 2023-24, McAvoy was 13th and Slavin 14th.

“It really is amazing,” McAvoy said. “It just seems as though, through youth or college, American defensemen are churning out at a higher rate of players that are elite.

“You look up and down the majority of the teams in the NHL, and their [top] defensemen are U.S defensemen.”

The only differences from the seven defensemen who played for the U.S. at 4 Nations are Hughes, who was injured last season, and LaCombe, who is an injury replacement for Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers played in the tournament but did not make the Olympic team. Fox won the Norris for the 2020-21 season.

“The depth that the U.S. has right now -- and we're confident group back there -- I feel like the whole team's a confident group,” Werenski said this week. “And, yeah, I mean, it's hard to go back to some of the older teams and say this is the best group ever, but I do think it's probably the deepest pool to pick from that the U.S. has probably ever have or ever had.”

Though Werenski wouldn’t go as far to say this is the deepest group of all-time, considering past U.S. teams featured players like Hall of Famers Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch, he did say even being in the conversation says a lot.

“I definitely think it's a testament to how far USA hockey's come that people feel that way,” Werenski said. “And I think if you do look at the defensemen that have made it, and the [defensemen] that probably just missed out, it's pretty incredible.”

What makes this group so special is the versatility each player brings. Though Hughes and Werenski produce gaudy offensive numbers as defensemen, they are also elite in their own end.

And then there is Slavin, who can shut down the best of the best, freeing up his defense partner to go on the attack.

“When you look at our group, we're all long, rangy guys that skate really well,” Sanderson said. “Obviously there's a lot of offense, but every single guy uses their feet and has great sticks to defend as well.”

It’s that variety that makes the U.S. group so dangerous.

“You just can’t have six hammers in a toolbox,” Slavin said Thursday. “You have to be able to have different tools. All of the defensemen there are great players all around, but some excel really well at certain things, so you need them to excel in those areas in a short tournament like this.”

Faber agreed.

“Yeah, 1 through 8, any guy can play any position at any time,” Faber said. “Whatever the pairs are, whoever is in the lineup, it’s a really deep, really skilled, really good skating [defense] corps, and that helps.

“In tournaments like this, best-on-best, you need guys that can defend, make plays and skate with the best of them. I think we have that, and it’s exciting.”

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck saw firsthand at 4 Nations just how strong this group is, backstopping the United States to the championship game against Canada. He is likely to be the No. 1 goalie for Team USA at the Olympics as well.

“It’s full reign of it off,” Hellebuyck said. “You’ve got your defensive defensemen, offensive defensemen, you’ve got puck-movers, you’ve got skaters and you’ve got guys that are doing it all.

“So, it’s fun to be behind them, and honestly it makes my job a lot easier to play behind this player pool.”

What also helps the U.S. group is familiarity. U.S. general manager Bill Guerin, who also runs the Minnesota Wild, may have pulled off the trade of the season on Dec. 13 when he acquired Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. Not only did it give the Wild a boost in the hunt for their first Stanley Cup championship, it also put Hughes and Faber on the ice together two months ahead of the Olympics.

“For sure, familiarity is important in an event like this," Faber told NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger last month. "I mean, when you're playing with elite defensemen like the ones on (Team USA), it's a pretty seamless transition no matter who you play with. But obviously, for me with Quinn, it's pretty extra seamless.

"We see a lot of minutes. We see a lot of time together, and it's been great."

LaCombe is in just his third full NHL season, but he’s had experience with some of his fellow defensemen, playing with Werenski at the World Championship last season.

“I think it’s huge,” LaCombe said. “We got an international taste there and we had a great group there and did a good job. It just gives us more experience and it’s going to help the three of us that were there.”

And then there’s 4 Nations, where all but Hughes and LaCombe competed. With just four days between arriving for the Olympics here on Sunday and playing their first game on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC), any prior experience is key.

“You had a couple [different] guys, but I think just guys understanding the roles, how we have to play, kind of understanding what guys are like away from the rink, in the room, a lot of that goes into it,” Werenski said. “When we got to the 4 Nations, there's kind of a feeling-out process the first few days of understanding -- if it's the power play, where guys like the puck, if it's in the room -- different things guys do. It's just a lot of different personalities that you haven't been around before. And I feel like we got really close as that tournament went along.

“And I feel like it's going to be the same way in a few days here, once we get to Milan and get back on the ice, get in the room, get in the village. I mean, we're an extremely close group, and I feel like that's an advantage.”

Though Hughes was injured and couldn’t play at 4 Nations, he knows many of his Olympic teammates through the U.S. National Team Development Program. Of the eight defensemen, all but LaCombe and Slavin are alums of the NTDP, the chief development program for 17- and 18-year-old U.S.-born players. Even though they all didn’t play on the same team, each went through the program at one point or another, which is another bond they share.

“I know Zach really well, I know Brock well,” Hughes said. “I know Sanderson decently well; I’ve trained with him in Michigan the last couple of summers. I know Charlie really well as well. I think it’s cool because we all went through the program together and you got to know these guys playing at World Juniors or that, or whatever it is. So, I know a lot of these guys pretty well.”

Werenski said the bonds originally formed through the program are important, but the time spent together at 4 Nations was tantamount. Like the Olympics, the players only had a few days to play together before the games began. They even traveled together from Montreal to Boston during the tournament.

“I mean, a lot of guys go back a long time with the Development Program, the World Juniors, previous World Championships,” Werenski said. “But in saying that, the 4 Nations was the first time we're all on a team together, and it's still figuring out the dynamic. And I feel like we kind of figured that out. I'm sure there'll be stuff along the way here at the way here at the Olympics that you have to figure out, but I definitely feel like we have a leg up.”

Slavin said that feeling of togetherness and camaraderie plays a key role on the ice and in the dressing room too.

“Any time you build relationships off the ice, you care about guys more on the ice,” Slavin said, “and that’s what makes good teams is you have those relationships and you have the care for each other.

“When you care for guys off the ice, you’ll care more about them on the ice.”

It could be a formula that proves to be golden.

