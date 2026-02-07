EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Denmark: Nikolaj Ehlers, F (Carolina Hurricanes)
The highest-scoring Denmark-born player in NHL history (563 points in 731 games), Ehlers has had a seamless transition after signing with the Hurricanes in the offseason, ranking among their leaders in assists (29; tied for second), points (43 in 57 games; tied for third), shots on goal (139; third) and power-play points (17; tied for second) this season. Ehlers, who will turn 30 years old on Feb. 14, leads Denmark into the Olympics after powering them in recent international competition; he had four points (one goal, three assists) in three games during Olympic qualifier games and then scored three goals in four games for his country during the 2025 IIHF World Championship, including the game-tying goal late in the third period against Canada in Denmark’s eventual upset victory. Per NHL EDGE stats, Ehlers ranks in the 95th percentile or higher among forwards in the following categories this season: long-range shots on goal (24; 98th percentile), offensive zone time percentage (46.9; 98th percentile), average shot speed (63.57 mph; 96th percentile), 22-plus mph speed bursts (14; 96th percentile) and hardest shot (93.63 mph; 95th percentile). -- Pete Jensen