Bedard to miss start of 2026-27 season for Blackhawks after shoulder surgery

Center needs 4 months to recover, led Chicago with 75 points

Bedard update

© Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Bedard will miss the start of the 2026-27 season after having surgery on his left shoulder, the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday.

Their No. 1 center was injured while practicing in Vancouver on July 2 and is expected to need four months to recover.

Bedard, who will turn 21 on July 17, led Chicago with 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games last season. Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, he has 203 points (75 goals, 128 assists) in 219 games with the Blackhawks. He won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL rookie of the year, in 2023-24. 

A restricted free agent, Bedard has been eligible to sign another contract with Chicago since July 1, 2025. Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said last week there was no update on contract talks. 

Bedard missed 12 games last season after sustaining an upper-body injury while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Then-Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was grabbing his right shoulder as he headed to the locker room.

Though he played all 82 games in 2024-25, Bedard missed 14 games the previous season as a rookie, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 13, 2024, with a fractured jaw sustained in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5.

Related Content

Bedard contract with Blackhawks 'not there yet,' says GM

NHL EDGE stats: Byram has breakout potential with Blackhawks

Byram signs 6-year, $75 million contract with Blackhawks

Byram 'just scratching the surface,' ready to help Blackhawks after trade

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Byram has breakout potential with Blackhawks

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Mammoth match Hayton's 1-year, $4.775 million offer sheet from Devils

Shea ‘not messing around,’ ready to help Oilers’ Stanley Cup pursuit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Bobrovsky signing gives Maple Leafs 'best shot at making the playoffs'

Smits leaving strong impression with Rangers, could be NHL ready this season

Giroux signs 1-year, $2 million contract with Senators

Kane, Laine, Mantha lead list of remaining free agents

Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Carlsson offer sheet discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Foerster signs 8-year, $56.8 million contract with Flyers

Alfredsson hired by Maple Leafs as associate coach

Fanatics Games to showcase fans against athletes, get 'more people to dream'

Cheevers' coaching career with Bruins began as substitute in equipment

Ovechkin wants to prove he can still play at high level for Capitals