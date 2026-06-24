Byram traded to Blackhawks by Sabres for No. 4 pick in 2026 Draft

Byram set an NHL career high with 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games this season. He also had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 25-year-old defenseman has one season remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) he signed with Buffalo on July 14, 2025.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 152 points (44 goals, 108 assists) in 328 regular-season games with the Avalanche and Sabres. He also has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 40 playoff games, including nine assists in 20 games in 2022, when he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

Greenway had six points (one goal, five assists) in 40 regular-season games for the Sabres, and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 playoff games.

The 29-year-old forward is entering the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million AAV) he signed with Buffalo on March 5, 2025.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the second round (No. 50) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Greenway has 165 points (56 goals, 109 assists) in 475 regular-season games for the Wild and Sabres, and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 playoff games.

Crevier had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 78 games for the Blackhawks this season. The 25-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Chicago in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has one season remaining on a two-year, $1.8 million contract ($900,000 AAV) he signed on July 17, 2025.

Buffalo (50-23-9), which won the Atlantic Division this season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11, now has two picks in the first round of this year's draft (also No. 20), which will be held at KeyBank Center, the Sabres' home, beginning on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Chicago doesn't have a pick now in the draft until the second round (Nos. 34 and 37), which will take place on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). The Blackhawks (29-39-14) finished last in the Central Division and haven't qualified for the postseason since 2019-20.