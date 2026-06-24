Byram 'just scratching the surface,' ready to help Blackhawks after trade

Defenseman acquired from Sabres for No. 4 pick in 2026 Draft eager for larger role

Byram_BUF_close-up

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Bowen Byram became a Chicago Blackhawks fan while growing up about 1,500 miles away in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Come September, he'll get to play for them as a top-pair defenseman the Blackhawks believe he can be after he was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, along with forward Jordan Greenway, for the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, defenseman Louis Crevier and a second-round pick (No. 45) in the 2026 draft.

The 25-year-old had an NHL career-high 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games for the Sabres this season and was plus-15 while averaging 22:20 of ice time, helping Buffalo clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the first time in 15 years. The Sabres also parted with forward Jordan Greenway while receiving defenseman Louis Crevier and the second-round pick.

"I feel this was probably my most consistent year in the NHL," Byram said Wednesday. "Part of that is just growing up and maturing and learning how to play, learning how to take care of yourself so you feel the best you can every night.

"On the on-ice side, I felt like things started to click for me on both sides of the puck, not only offensively but defensively. But I think I'm just scratching the surface of what I can do as well. I'm confident in myself, and I'm really excited for this opportunity because it's going to be a chance for me to blossom into the player I think I can be."

The No. 4 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 152 points (44 goals, 108 assists) in 328 regular-season games for the Avalanche and Sabres. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022, when he had nine assists in 20 playoff games. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 postseason games for Buffalo in its first appearance since the 2010-11 season. The Sabres lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said Byram will be given the chance to contribute in key situations, especially on the power play. Crevier led Blackhawks defensemen with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), and their man-advantage was 29th in the NHL (16.9 percent).

"He's going to be provided an opportunity to grow his profile, grow into his game, but (also) provide an elite play-driving influence into our lineup," Davidson said. "He's already one of the top 5-on-5 play drivers in the League, and that's before he even gets on the first power-play unit. So, we're going to be able to provide that to him.

"We're going to provide him the opportunity to become one of the top defensemen around the League, and we feel 100 percent wholeheartedly that he can be that guy and he will be that guy. So, when you take it like that -- a top-pair defenseman and we feel a potential No. 1 defenseman -- there aren't many pieces around the League that are more valuable than that."

Byram also adds experience to a young defense core in Chicago. Ethan Del Mastro and Wyatt Kaiser are 23 years old, Kevin Korchinski is 22, Sam Rinzel is 21 and Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Draft, is 20.

BUF@BOS, Gm 3: Byram nets the equalizer on sizzling one-timer

They are expected to receive a boost from Byram, who has benefited from playing with Cale Makar (Avalanche) and Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres) over the course of his career.

"I feel defense is a hard position, especially as a young guy just coming into the NHL," Byram said. "There are a few examples on the Hawks; the biggest thing is you have to play and get comfortable. I feel like it took me 2-3 years to truly feel comfortable playing in the NHL. It's a hard thing to describe to people -- you put the NHL on a pedestal for so long growing up, and you put these guys who play in the NHL on a pedestal for so long and when you get there, it's hard to believe that you're there or that you can play there.

"A lot of it is just confidence. I was very lucky to have some extremely good leaders and teammates at the start of my career in (Colorado), guys that helped me out a ton not only with hockey but with life in general. Being a good pro, taking care of your body, working on your game, things like that. I don't think I'll necessarily try to change the world when I come into the locker room, I'm just going to try to be myself. I'm a vocal guy to begin with, so that won't stop in this situation."

Byram has one season remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) he signed with Buffalo on July 14, 2025. Davidson said contract talks with Byram "will be a priority for sure."

The defenseman said, "I plan on being in Chicago for a long time."

But first, he's ready to tackle a bigger role.

"I'm ready for the opportunity," Byram said. "At the end of the day, I can't get too carried away with anything. I have to come in and prove what I can do. I know I'm confident in myself. I feel that, after this move, the Blackhawks are confident in me.

"It's a great feeling to have a team believing in you. I just think it's a huge opportunity and I'm excited to try to fulfill it."

Related Content

Byram traded to Blackhawks by Sabres for No. 4 pick in 2026 Draft

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

McKenna’s hometown to celebrate NHL Draft with watch party

Kyrou has 'a lot to prove' after trade to Capitals from Blues

Byram traded to Blackhawks by Sabres for No. 4 pick in 2026 Draft

Kyrou traded to Capitals by Blues for McMichael, 1st-round pick

Sharks 'not afraid' to trade No. 2 pick in 2026 Draft, GM says

NHL EDGE stats: Kyrou can bounce back after trade to Capitals

Mock 2026 NHL Draft: 1st-round predictions after trade frenzy

Fantasy spin: Brady Tkachuk traded to Panthers

NHL Network to have extensive coverage of 2026 Draft, start of free agency

Grandfather proud of player, person McKenna has become on way to 2026 Draft

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Mailbag: Potential moves heading into Draft; Hall of Fame voting process

Hurricanes' chances at Stanley Cup dynasty generates mixed reactions

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

By the numbers: Breaking down 2026 NHL Draft order

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

2026 NHL Draft 1st-round order set