Byram 'just scratching the surface,' ready to help Blackhawks after trade

The 25-year-old had an NHL career-high 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games for the Sabres this season and was plus-15 while averaging 22:20 of ice time, helping Buffalo clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the first time in 15 years. The Sabres also parted with forward Jordan Greenway while receiving defenseman Louis Crevier and the second-round pick.

"I feel this was probably my most consistent year in the NHL," Byram said Wednesday. "Part of that is just growing up and maturing and learning how to play, learning how to take care of yourself so you feel the best you can every night.

"On the on-ice side, I felt like things started to click for me on both sides of the puck, not only offensively but defensively. But I think I'm just scratching the surface of what I can do as well. I'm confident in myself, and I'm really excited for this opportunity because it's going to be a chance for me to blossom into the player I think I can be."

The No. 4 pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has 152 points (44 goals, 108 assists) in 328 regular-season games for the Avalanche and Sabres. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022, when he had nine assists in 20 playoff games. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 postseason games for Buffalo in its first appearance since the 2010-11 season. The Sabres lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said Byram will be given the chance to contribute in key situations, especially on the power play. Crevier led Blackhawks defensemen with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists), and their man-advantage was 29th in the NHL (16.9 percent).

"He's going to be provided an opportunity to grow his profile, grow into his game, but (also) provide an elite play-driving influence into our lineup," Davidson said. "He's already one of the top 5-on-5 play drivers in the League, and that's before he even gets on the first power-play unit. So, we're going to be able to provide that to him.

"We're going to provide him the opportunity to become one of the top defensemen around the League, and we feel 100 percent wholeheartedly that he can be that guy and he will be that guy. So, when you take it like that -- a top-pair defenseman and we feel a potential No. 1 defenseman -- there aren't many pieces around the League that are more valuable than that."

Byram also adds experience to a young defense core in Chicago. Ethan Del Mastro and Wyatt Kaiser are 23 years old, Kevin Korchinski is 22, Sam Rinzel is 21 and Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Draft, is 20.