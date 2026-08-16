NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Nashville Predators

1. Offensive zone time percentage

The Predators, despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past two seasons and losing in the first round of the 2024 postseason, have ranked highly in offensive zone time percentage in all three of those most-recent years. Nashville ranked sixth in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (42.0 percent) last season, tied for third in 2024-25 (42.9 percent) and fourth in 2023-24 (43.4 percent).

Led by an experienced core of Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly, the Predators had plenty of EDGE standouts and strong special teams but had trouble finishing at even strength. Nashville ranked fifth in penalty kill percentage (81.7 percent) and was tied for 10th in power-play percentage (23.1 percent) but had the seventh-lowest 5-on-5 shooting percentage (8.7 percent; 26th out of 32 teams).

Of the three major shot locations, Nashville had its best marks from distance. As a team, the Predators ranked seventh in long-range goals (22) last season; Josi was the team leader in long-range shots on goal (75; 92nd percentile among defensemen) and tied with Nicolas Hague for the Predators' most long-range goals (three each). Forsberg, meanwhile, ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in long-range shots on goal (33).