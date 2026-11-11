NHL EDGE stats for 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at three underlying metrics storylines entering the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Seattle Kraken for the two-game international series beginning Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and concluding Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

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1. Hurricanes’ puck-possession dominance

Carolina, atop the NHL in points percentage (.789; 14-3-2 record), remains the League’s perennial leader in offensive zone time percentage, the percentage of time that the puck spends in the team’s offensive zone while the game clock is running. The Hurricanes lead the NHL in that category once again this season (45.4) and have led the way during all six seasons of the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22) under coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The defending Stanley Cup champions also have the best even-strength offensive zone time percentage (45.1) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (58.4) this season, two other key puck-possession indicators of a team built for a deep postseason run. Carolina accounts for five of the NHL’s top 10 players in terms of offensive zone time percentage this season: Jackson Blake (51.2; first), Shayne Gostisbehere (50.6; second), Mike Reilly (48.9; fifth), Taylor Hall (48.7; seventh) and Juuso Valimaki (48.4; tied for eighth). In terms of even-strength offensive zone time percentage, Blake (51.2; first), Hall (48.7; fourth), Andrei Svechnikov (48.1; ninth) and Nikolaj Ehlers (48.0; 10th) rank among the top 10 forwards.

Seattle, meanwhile ranks 27th in offensive zone time percentage (39.3), 29th in the category at even strength (38.5) and 31st out of 32 teams in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (44.0), presenting a potential matchup advantage for Carolina. But given the Kraken’s opportunistic scoring at 5-on-5 this season, this series could still see Seattle take full advantage of its scoring chances against Carolina. Seattle ranks fourth in 5-on-5 shooting percentage this season (12.4), ahead of Carolina (11.3; seventh).