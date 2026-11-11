Global Series Finland between Hurricanes, Kraken perfect time for Hall’s 1,000th game

Selected by the Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall played his first six NHL seasons with Edmonton before being traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 29, 2016.
He played three full seasons in New Jersey, but was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 16, 2019. Over the next six seasons, he would play for the Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to Carolina.
“I’ve been a lot of places; I’ve met a lot of people," Hall said. "I think it’s made me grow up a lot as a person, going from place to place and it feels like I fit in really well here. So, I’d love to be here for a long time.”
How have the moves help Hall grow up?
“I think you just get outside of your comfort zone with new organizations, new strength coaches, new equipment staff, new training staff, new coaches, new media members in different cities,” he said. “You learn logistics and how to move your family and all of that.
“There’s just been a lot, and I credit my wife for a lot of that. She’s always game for whatever and just wants me to be happy and wants me to be on a team that values me and values really good hockey. So, that’s been a good process, but I don’t want to move around anymore. I’m set here.”
Hall is in the second season of a three-year, $9.5 million contract ($3.17 million average annual value) he signed with Carolina on April 30, 2025. There’s no doubt he’s made an impact wherever he’s gone. He has 793 points (305 goals, 488 assists) in 999 NHL games, winning the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player in the regular season with the Devils in 2017-18.
Hall has six points (three goals, three assists) in 10 games this season for the Hurricanes.
“I think early in his career, it was more about the talent. Like, obviously, everyone knew about him, and he had to come into the League with all that kind of notoriety,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I think he's just been lately, certainly since he's gotten here, he's kind of morphed into just a real good, solid, all-around player that still has that elite speed that he's always had. But now, I think, he’s adapted his game to doing whatever we kind of need him to do, and has done a real nice job of it.”
While line combinations have changed since Hall returned from injury, he has played predominantly with center Logan Stankoven and right wing Jackson Blake. That line was tantamount to the Hurricanes’ success in the postseason, when Blake led them with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and Stankoven was fourth with 16 points (11 goals, five assists).
“I think there are certain things guys do who have been around for a long time like ‘Hallsy.’ It’s just seeing the subtle things he does out there. He’s very skilled and he's had a great career to this point,” Blake said. “It’s awesome to play with him. Game 1,000 is really cool and really special.”