Global Series Finland between Hurricanes, Kraken perfect time for Hall’s 1,000th game

When the Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken play the first game of the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS), it will be Hall’s 1,000th NHL game. He will also become the first player in NHL history to play his 1,000th game outside of North America.

“Oh nice," Hall said Tuesday in Helsinki. "We were actually (checking) last night to see if there’s anyone else that’s played their 1,000th (outside North America). I remember playing against Cam Fowler (for his 1,000th game) in the Winter Classic. I played junior with him. So, that was cool for him."

That feat follows a 2025-26 season that saw the 34-year-old win the Stanley Cup for the first time and then spend the offseason celebrating with his wife, Rachel, and two young sons.

Hall had to wait a little extra time for the milestone. He sustained an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals on Oct 13. He missed five games and was set to return against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 27 but sustained an unrelated upper-body injury at the morning skate that day. He then missed four more games, returning in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders on Nov. 5.

"I would’ve loved to not miss those games because it kind of messed up everything that we had planned, but this is a nice consolation," Hall said. "We were going to have family and friends fly in and have a party after the game and all that. But that’s life and you just make different plans. But this is awesome. We’re so happy to be here and to experience the culture and just to travel with a group of guys like this is always so fun.”

But perhaps the game in Finland was meant to be his 1,000th. Consider, Hall made his NHL debut Oct. 7, 2010 for the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames. On that same exact day, Oct. 7, 2010, the Hurricanes played their first ever game outside of North America, against the Minnesota Wild in Helsinki.

Now, Hall will be in that same arena with the Carolina, where he’s been since he was traded to the Hurricanes on Jan. 24, 2025.

Last season, his first full one with the Hurricanes, he had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and then had a massive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, getting 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 games to help Carolina win the Cup.

“It was a really good time in my life to win a Cup and to become close with the guys in here,” he said. “These guys have set a culture and a standard here for a long time and I’m fortunate enough to come in and add my little piece to it. We’re a very hard team to beat when we’re on and that (Stanley Cup) Playoff run was something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

In addition to winning the Cup with Carolina, he seems to have found a home there after seemingly bouncing the around the NHL the past six seasons.