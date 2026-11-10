Chance to be in native Finland with Hurricanes ‘a bonus’ for Valimaki

A second major knee injury derailed Valimaki’s 2024-25 season with Utah, and he spent last season in the American Hockey League. He signed a one-year contract with the Hurricanes on June 24 and started this season with Chicago of the AHL before being recalled by Carolina after two games.

“My first, pretty much the only goal, going into the season was to make the team and be with this team, so that was kind of the, the focus, and if I was able to do that,” he said. “This is a bonus to be here.”

Valimaki earned his chance because of injuries and the absence of Alexander Nikishin, a restricted free agent who held out of camp before signing a one-year contract Oct. 25.

Nikishin had a goal and an assist in his season debut, a 9-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 7. It is unclear whether he or Valimaki will play against the Kraken on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS).

That uncertainty would have been difficult earlier in his career, Valimaki says. These days, though, what will be will be.

“Thinking about it over and over again and over or whatever like it doesn't, it doesn't help you,” he said. “It's only going to hurt you, and I've had that issue earlier in my career.”

The physical setbacks and the time in the minors helped him face life differently, but so too did the birth of his two children.

“Obviously, hockey is what you want to do and you love doing it, but at the end of the day it's hockey,” Valimaki said. “You have kids now, you have a wife, you have a family, it's like that's the most important thing.

“So, you are kind of able to go home and it's a little bit easier to just kind of put it behind you and be a dad, be a husband, and try to be the best you can at that. I think that's obviously helped a lot.”

Shayne Gostisbehere was a teammate of Valimaki’s in Arizona. They have since reunited with Carolina.

Gostisbehere has seen a big difference in his friend -- on and off the ice.

“It’s a compliment to his willingness to never give up and keep going every day, especially dealing with injuries and maybe not playing and just taking every opportunity at hand,” Gostisbehere said.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour has been impressed. He was interested in adding Valimaki to the roster last season, but it never came to fruition. The Hurricanes stayed healthy and won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

Valimaki didn’t make the NHL roster out of training camp in September, but he’s made the most of his promotion, forming a solid pair with Gostisbehere. He has three points (two goals, one assist) and is plus-7 in eight games.

“First of all, he's played very, very well,” Brind’Amour said. “This year, there was a spot with our group and he stepped right in. We all knew he could play. The injuries knocked him down a peg, (but) now he's back to playing like he did before and we're real lucky to have him.”

That’s why Valimaki is comfortable with not knowing his fate for the games here Thursday and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

To worry about it would be a waste of his energy. He is living in the moment.

“The only thing you can really control is your own mindset, kind of how you go into every day,” Valimaki said. “When you're going to a rehab, that means you're doing a rehab as well as you can. When you're not playing, you go into the rink trying to get better. When you're playing, you're trying to play as good as you can.”