Global Series Finland blog: Kraken’s Catton on going to sauna

Of course, our four players from Finland – Kaapo Kakko, Ville Ottavainen, Jani Nyman and Nikke Kokko – they were pros. They all had their little sauna caps on. We all did.

It’s funny. You can just tell by the way they throw the water on the on the rocks that “Yeah, he's been in a sauna before.” It’s a really big part of their culture, so to do that with them was fun.

We also had dinner there. On the menu, there was some crispy chicken and reindeer. That was my first time having that. That was really good. The salmon soup was unreal. So, we kind of got the full Finnish experience, I guess.

Going as a team was the best part about it. I feel like when you’re in those types of environments is when you get to know the guys a little better. You’re just hanging out and having a good time away from the rink, so that was cool.

We had the day off Tuesday, so there was more time to explore the city. I got up and went to breakfast and hung out there for a bit. Then, Chandler Stephenson and I went shopping at Stockmann, which is a big department store like Nordstrom back home.