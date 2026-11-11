Global Series Finland blog: Kraken’s Catton on going to sauna

The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes have taken a break from their North American portion of the NHL schedule to play two games at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The games are Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
Kraken forward Berkly Catton will keep a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the experience in Finland. Catton’s second entry discusses the Kraken’s trip to the sauna and dinner on Monday, a shopping trip with teammate Chandler Stephenson on the day off Tuesday and returning to practice Wednesday to get ready to face the Hurricanes.