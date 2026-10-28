NHL EDGE stats behind Kaprizov’s historic goal-scoring for Wild

Kirill Kaprizov leads the NHL with 14 goals in 14 games this season for the Minnesota Wild, with his elite advanced metrics making him the front-runner for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

The only players during the past 30 years (since 1996-97) to score more than a goal per game through their first 14 games of a season were Simon Gagne (16, 2005-06), Auston Matthews (15, 2018-19) and Leon Draisaitl (15, 2021-22). Kaprizov also became the eighth player in NHL history to score at least 14 goals in a single October. The only two players who scored more in October were Mario Lemieux (16, 1992 and 1988; 15, 1986) and Brett Hull (15, 1990); the Wild play one more game this month, against the New York Islanders on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MSGSN).

Since entering the NHL in 2020-21, Kaprizov ranks fifth in the League in goals (244 in 411 games), fourth in power-play goals (85) and tied for ninth in points per game (1.21). Together with fellow elite skaters Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes, Kaprizov has helped Minnesota start the season ​​9-3-2 to lead the Western Conference. The Wild, who never have reached the Stanley Cup Final, look to build upon the momentum from winning their first Stanley Cup Playoff series (defeated Dallas Stars in 2026 first round) in more than a decade (previous playoff series win was in 2015).

Here are three underlying metrics fueling Kaprizov’s historic goal-scoring start: