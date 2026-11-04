Jets’ historic comeback against Canadiens fueled by puck possession, mid-range prowess

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced stats storylines behind the Winnipeg Jets’ four-goal comeback win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 3.

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The Winnipeg Jets staged a comeback for the ages Tuesday, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime after trailing 4-0 with 2:39 left in regulation.

“That’s a long, hard stretch, but this group believed in each other,” said Jets forward Tyrel Bauer, whose first NHL career goal at 17:21 of the third period started the comeback. “We’re proud of that. We had each other’s backs in that room, you know? The guys had my back on the ice tonight. I mean, I blacked out for the rest of it, but that was fun. We needed that as a group. We’re going to run with that and we’re not looking back.”

Morgan Barron made it a 4-2 game at 18:03, then Kyle Connor scored at 19:00 and 19:27 to send it overtime, where Dylan Samberg won it at 3:30.

Prior to Winnipeg's improbable comeback, teams had an all-time record of 0-10,299-0 (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined) when facing a deficit of at least four goals in the final three minutes of regulation.

The Jets, who hadn't won since Oct. 13 (0-7-2), became the second team in NHL history to end a skid of nine or more games by overcoming a four-goal deficit. The only other team to do so was the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 27, 2005, against the Atlanta Thrashers.

The comeback was historic and shocking, and looking at the Jets’ advanced stats, specifically their puck-possession leading up to the comeback, provides a glimpse into what fueled the historic rally.