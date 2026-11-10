Global Series Finland ‘great opportunity’ for Nyman with Kraken

Forward ‘excited’ for NHL games at home, aiming to become complete player after promotion

Jani Nyman SEA in tunnel towards lockeroom

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

HELSINKI -- Jani Nyman was tearing up the American Hockey League again to begin this season when he got the call he was hoping for from the Seattle Kraken on Oct 24.

Seattle needed a forward after Jared McCann sustained a lower-body injury expected to sideline him for 10 weeks and promoted Nyman to fill the hole. Getting called up is always exciting for a young player, but the timing was nearly perfect for the 22-year-old native of Valkeakoski, Finland, who scored nine goals in nine games for Coachella Valley.

The Kraken headed to Helsinki soon after for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. Seattle will take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

“It's a great opportunity for me,” Nyman said. “I don’t know if I’ll get a chance to do this again, so it's a good opportunity for me and I'm so excited.”

It seems to be only a matter of time before Nyman becomes a fixture in the Kraken lineup. Selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 49) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Nyman has the size (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) and goal-scoring ability. He scored 21 goals in 39 games with Coachella Valley last season after scoring 28 in 58 AHL games in 2024-25.

“Jani, he is a goal-scorer,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “He’s scored at the American League level. We're looking forward to having him score at the National Hockey League level on a consistent basis.”

The Seattle Kraken hold practice after arriving in Finland for Global Series

Nyman is still working on that, though. Playing mostly a fourth-line role with Seattle, he has seven goals while averaging 11:28 in ice time in 43 NHL games over the past three seasons. He has no points and has averaged 9:40 in ice time in three games this season.

To earn a bigger role, Nyman must improve his play away from the puck. Lambert believes he is making strides in that area.

“We've worked with Jani on defensive play and things like that, positioning,” Lambert said. “Back in North America, I've said a number of times this year that Jani is much further ahead with his game, in my opinion, this year at this time than I was at this point in time last year, just with his overall 200-foot game. So, there's certainly a lot of progress there.”

Hyman understands he is going through a process that many players experience when they try to make the jump to the NHL. Sometimes it just takes time.

“It's probably always sort of a question mark with a young player how the game changes when you move up levels,” he said. “Of course, it can be a little challenging, but you just have to do your best and do what is needed in that moment.”

What the Kraken need from Nyman at this moment is solid two-way play in the limited minutes he receives. Adapting to that role after playing big minutes in an offensive role in the AHL can be difficult, but he is learning on the fly.

“Last season was the same in many ways,” Nyman said. “I had a big role in the AHL, I played (power play) and scored goals. And when I played here, I was a fourth-liner and didn't get that many minutes. I just try to focus on things I can do something about and do the little things well, take care of them and trust the process so that I would get the big minutes someday here.”

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