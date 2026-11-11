Top hockey memories in Europe ahead of Global Series, according to Dan Rosen

The global growth of the NHL has its selfish perks too.

Starting with the NHL Premiere and now to the NHL Global Series, I have attended and covered 12 of the 42 regular-season games the NHL has played outside North America since 2007, with an additional 12 preseason games included in my six trips to Europe and one to Asia.

The game, just through the Premiere and Global series, has taken me to Switzerland, Czechia, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Slovakia and Germany, providing opportunities to embed with NHL teams at each stop and to see all new parts of the world.

The League's global growth continues this week with the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes playing two games at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The games are Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

NHL.com is well staffed in Helsinki with senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke and senior writer Tom Gulitti on the ground detailing all the news, features, experiences, player blogs and more.

Written with a tinge of jealousy toward my colleagues who are there with the Hurricanes and Kraken, here are my top five favorite moments from my time covering the NHL Premiere and NHL Global Series games I have been so lucky to attend.