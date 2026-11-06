NHL EDGE: Xhekaj has hardest shot resulting in goal of season

Arber Xhekaj set the hardest shot resulting in a goal of the season, reaching a shot speed of 97.22 miles per hour, when he scored against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

It was Xhekaj’s hardest shot attempt of the season (he ranks in 96th percentile among defensemen in that category) and the hardest shot across the entire NHL on the Nov. 5 slate.

The Montreal Canadiens defenseman, who tied the game 2-2 with 2:50 remaining in the first period when his one-timer shot from the left point beat Utah goalie Sebastian Cossa, surpassed the previous hardest shot resulting in a goal this season from Travis Sanheim (95.71 mph on Oct. 1). The Canadiens defeated the Mammoth 5-4 in overtime.