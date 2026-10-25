NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

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© Lane Hutson #48 of the Montréal Canadiens handles the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre on October 20, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
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Player to watch for point, assist and/or power-play point: Lane Hutson, D, MTL (at WPG; 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
The Montreal Canadiens defenseman has nine points (two goals, nine assists), two on the power play, and 21 shots on goal in 10 games this season. Hutson, who will play his first outdoor hockey game as a professional in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, is one of four defensemen to score 20 career goals with the Canadiens before turning 23 years old; the others are Mathieu Schneider, Petr Svoboda and P.K. Subban. Hutson leads Montreal and ranks eighth in the entire NHL in average ice time (25:58 per game) while playing on the first power play with exposure to Cole Caufield (leads team in shots on goal and goals) and Juraj Slafkovsky (leads team in power-play goals since start of last season). Per NHL EDGE stats, Hutson is tied for the defenseman lead in mid-range goals (two) and ranks among the leaders at the position in offensive zone time percentage (48.2; fourth), 20-plus mph speed bursts (19; 96th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (seven; 94th percentile). The Winnipeg Jets are winless in four straight games (0-2-2) and are tied for the eighth-most shots on goal against (30.0) in the NHL this season. -- Troy Perlowitz
'NHL GOAL CHASE' PICK 🚨
Welcome to "NHL Goal Chase," a daily game where fans pick one goal-scorer per day and try to compile the longest streak possible. Multigoal games can also extend your streak by the number of goals scored by the goal-scorer you select.
Matt Boldy, F, MIN (at VAN; 10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+)
The Minnesota Wild forward leads is the only player in the NHL this season with at least 100 shot attempts (105) and more than 50 shots on goal (56). Boldy, who set NHL career highs last season in goals (42 in 76 games), points (85) and power-play points (30), has at least five shot attempts in all 12 of his games this season and has had at least five shots on goal six times (tied for most in NHL). The 25-year-old has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 career games against the Vancouver Canucks, including 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past seven games against them. Boldy is playing on Minnesota's top line with Kirill Kaprizov (12 goals, tied for most in NHL) and Joel Eriksson Ek, as well as a Wild power play that scored at least one goal with the man advantage in eight of their 12 games this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Boldy is tied for sixth in the entire NHL in mid-range shots on goal (18) and ranks in the 93rd percentile or higher among forwards in long-range shots on goal (six), high-danger shots on goal (14), hardest shot (89.78 mph) and offensive zone time percentage (47.2) this season. The Canucks are 32nd out of 32 NHL teams in goals allowed per game (4.67), shots on goal allowed per game (33.5) and penalty-kill percentage (65.0). -- Perlowitz
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'NHL FANTASY STARS' PICK ⭐️
Play the “NHL Fantasy Stars" game to construct your dream team of players by opening packs and collecting coins. You can become a hockey GM, set winning lineups, collect star players, make blockbuster trades, play along with friends and climb the leaderboard.
Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH (vs. COL; 8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)
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The Nashville Predators forward has points in seven of his 10 games this season totaling eight points (four goal, four assists), three on the power play, and 21 shots on goal over that span. O'Reilly, who's 35 years old, has 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 37 NHL games against the Colorado Avalanche. O'Reilly is playing on the team's first line with Steven Stamkos (team-leading five goals) and top power play with Filip Forsberg (team-leading 25 shots on goal) and defenseman Roman Josi (team-leading eight assists). Per NHL EDGE stats, O'Reilly has scored each of his four goals from high-danger areas while also ranking highly among forwards in total skating distance (34.19 miles; 90th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (10; 86th percentile). The Avalanche are winless in three of their past five games (2-2-1) while allowing at least three goals in all but one of those games. -- Perlowitz
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Others to watch for point:
Seth Jones, D, FLA (at CHI)
Blake Coleman, F, MIN (at VAN)
Others to watch for assist:
Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL (vs. NYI)
Mark Scheifele, F, WPG (vs. MTL)
Others to watch for goal, point and/or shots on goal:
Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA (at CHI)
Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI (at DAL)
Martin Necas, F, COL (at NSH)
Others to watch for shots on goal:
Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL (vs. NYI)
Nazem Kadri, F, COL (as NSH)
Others to watch for multiple points and/or shots on goal:
Connor Bedard, F, CHI (vs. FLA)
Kyle Connor, F, WPG (vs. MTL)
Quinn Hughes, D, MIN (at VAN)
Line combos/trios to consider:
DAL: Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz
MTL: Cole Caufield -- Juraj Slafkovsky
COL: Nathan MacKinnon -- Cale Makar
MIN: Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Kirill Kaprizov
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