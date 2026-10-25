NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

'NHL GOAL CHASE' PICK 🚨

Welcome to "NHL Goal Chase," a daily game where fans pick one goal-scorer per day and try to compile the longest streak possible. Multigoal games can also extend your streak by the number of goals scored by the goal-scorer you select.

Matt Boldy, F, MIN (at VAN; 10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+)

The Minnesota Wild forward leads is the only player in the NHL this season with at least 100 shot attempts (105) and more than 50 shots on goal (56). Boldy, who set NHL career highs last season in goals (42 in 76 games), points (85) and power-play points (30), has at least five shot attempts in all 12 of his games this season and has had at least five shots on goal six times (tied for most in NHL). The 25-year-old has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 career games against the Vancouver Canucks, including 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past seven games against them. Boldy is playing on Minnesota's top line with Kirill Kaprizov (12 goals, tied for most in NHL) and Joel Eriksson Ek, as well as a Wild power play that scored at least one goal with the man advantage in eight of their 12 games this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Boldy is tied for sixth in the entire NHL in mid-range shots on goal (18) and ranks in the 93rd percentile or higher among forwards in long-range shots on goal (six), high-danger shots on goal (14), hardest shot (89.78 mph) and offensive zone time percentage (47.2) this season. The Canucks are 32nd out of 32 NHL teams in goals allowed per game (4.67), shots on goal allowed per game (33.5) and penalty-kill percentage (65.0). -- Perlowitz