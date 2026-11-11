Kraken prepared for ‘two hard games’ against Hurricanes in Finland

HELSINKI -- Mackie Samoskevich has fond memories of his first experience playing in the NHL Global Series Finland with the Florida Panthers two seasons ago in Tampere.

Samoskevich hopes to make some more with the Seattle Kraken at the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki this week.

The Kraken will face a difficult challenge playing two games in three days against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. After having a few days in Helsinki to practice and adjust to the time difference, they’ll play the first game at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS). They also play Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

“It's going to be two hard games,” Samoskevich said Wednesday. “They play a hard style, in your face, don't really give you a ton of time and space. I think it's going to be a good couple of games for our group to learn through and teach ourselves how to play that game.

“I think we can do a better job playing that game, and they've kind of been like a role model the past couple years. I think it'll be really good for our group.”

Samoskevich knows what it’s like to play for a team that opponents measure themselves against from his three seasons with the Florida Panthers before being traded to the Kraken on June 21.

Samoskevich didn’t play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 and played only four postseason games in 2025, but he was around for most of Florida’s runs to back-to-back championships.

Although the Kraken did not qualify for the playoffs the past three seasons, he immediately saw the potential for success when he joined their players for informal skates before the start of training camp in September. The 23-year-old forward has helped them get off to a 9-6-1 start with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 15 games.

“I love this group,” he said. “That's the first thing I noticed right away, how much fun they have off the ice, and on ice too. They work so hard, and it was something that I learned right away I could fit right in. Definitely got super excited. Knew a couple guys coming in. That helps getting into the group a little bit and hanging out with the guys and spending time.

“This trip has been really good for that, spending time with the teammates, and it's been really fun.”