NHL EDGE stats for 'Wednesday Night Hockey'

McDavid, Kapanen among skating speed leaders; Cooley’s advanced stats spark winning streak

Cooley CGY McDavid EDM EDGE amazon wednesday night hockey

© Rich Lam/Getty Images / Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

Every Wednesday, NHL.com will provide five key advanced metrics for the NHL on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" broadcast in Canada.

Here are the biggest EDGE stats storylines for this week's matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET).

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1. Skating speed of McDavid, Kapanen

The Edmonton Oilers lead the NHL in both 20-plus mph speed bursts (426) and 22-plus mph bursts (53) this season. Captain Connor McDavid is one of three Oilers to rank in the top eight of the entire NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts:

1. Connor McDavid, EDM: 26
2. Nathan MacKinnon, COL: 24
3. Jack Roslovic, TOR: 10
T4. Kasperi Kapanen, EDM: 9
T4. Matthew Schaefer, NYI: 9
T6. Bobby McMann, SEA: 8
T6. Logan Cooley, UTA: 8
8. Isaac Howard, EDM: 7

Including this season, McDavid has led the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts in four of the past five seasons. Forward Kasperi Kapanen, meanwhile, has the fastest max skating speed among NHL forwards this season (24.05 mph against San Jose Sharks on Oct. 10). It's the second-fastest mark in the entire NHL this season behind St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (24.26 mph on Oct. 17).

Read more: Kapanen picking up speed for Edmonton Oilers

CAR@EDM: Draisaitl connects with McDavid for one-timer

2. Draisaitl's high-danger prowess

Edmonton leads the NHL in high-danger shooting percentage (27.1) this season and is tied for fourth in high-danger goals (26). Leon Draisaitl is tied with four others for the League lead in high-danger goals:

T1. Leon Draisaitl, EDM: 7
T1. Auston Matthews, TOR: 7
T1. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN: 7
T1. Artturi Lehkonen, COL: 7
T1. Beckett Sennecke, ANA: 7

3. Bouchard's advanced shot metrics

Defenseman Evan Bouchard leads the entire NHL in 80-plus mph shot attempts (34), long-range shots on goal (22) and long-range goals (three) this season:

• 80-plus mph shot attempts: 34 (most in NHL)
• Long-range shots on goal: 22 (most in NHL)
• Long-range goals: 3 (most in NHL)
• 90-plus mph shot attempts: 7 (tied for third in NHL)

COL@CGY: Cooley kicks out the pad to stone Necas

4. Cooley's efficiency during winning streak

Goalie Devin Cooley has started each of Calgary's games during the team's current four-game winning streak. Among goalies to play three games over that span (since Oct. 18), Cooley leads the NHL in goal differential (plus-12) and ranks third in both goals-against average (1.50) and save percentage (.955).

Here are the EDGE stats behind Cooley's winning streak:

• Quality starts: 4
• Goal Differential: plus-12
• 5-on-5 save percentage: .935

5. Gridin's robust EDGE profile

Flames forward Matvei Gridin, who's 20 years old, ranks in the 95th percentile or higher among NHL forwards in various advanced stats this season:

• Average shot speed: 67.33 mph (97th percentile)
• 22-plus mph speed bursts: 6 (98th percentile; tied for ninth in entire NHL)
• Max skating speed: 23.13 mph (95th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 6 (98th percentile)
• Mid-range goals: 2 (95th percentile)

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