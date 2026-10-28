NHL EDGE stats for 'Wednesday Night Hockey'

1. Skating speed of McDavid, Kapanen

The Edmonton Oilers lead the NHL in both 20-plus mph speed bursts (426) and 22-plus mph bursts (53) this season. Captain Connor McDavid is one of three Oilers to rank in the top eight of the entire NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts:

1. Connor McDavid, EDM: 26

2. Nathan MacKinnon, COL: 24

3. Jack Roslovic, TOR: 10

T4. Kasperi Kapanen, EDM: 9

T4. Matthew Schaefer, NYI: 9

T6. Bobby McMann, SEA: 8

T6. Logan Cooley, UTA: 8

8. Isaac Howard, EDM: 7

Including this season, McDavid has led the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts in four of the past five seasons. Forward Kasperi Kapanen, meanwhile, has the fastest max skating speed among NHL forwards this season (24.05 mph against San Jose Sharks on Oct. 10). It's the second-fastest mark in the entire NHL this season behind St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (24.26 mph on Oct. 17).

Read more: Kapanen picking up speed for Edmonton Oilers