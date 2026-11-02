NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

McDavid, who has nine 100-point seasons in his career (third most in history behind Gretzky’s 15, Mario Lemieux’s 10), had his highest point total in 2022-23 (153). McDavid also ranks third in history (minimum 100 games played) in career regular-season points per game (1.56) behind Gretzky (1.92) and Lemieux (1.88). Gretzky, meanwhile, had four 200-point seasons, all with the Oilers, and is the only player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.
McDavid looks to add to his trophy case this season; he is a six-time Art Ross Trophy winner (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026), three-time Hart Trophy winner (2017, 2021, 2023), and also won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy once (2023) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2024; when Oilers lost to Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup Final).
Here are three EDGE stats storylines surrounding McDavid’s torrid start: