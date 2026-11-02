NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Connor McDavid is off to the best start of his illustrious NHL career for the Edmonton Oilers, and his advanced metrics are fueling what could be one of the highest-scoring seasons in history.

The Oilers captain became the fastest player in NHL history to reach 30 assists in a season (15 games), besting the previous mark set by Wayne Gretzky (16 games in 1984-85). The 29-year-old is on pace for 218 points in 84 games, which would exceed Gretzky's current single-season scoring record (215 in 1985-86). McDavid also extended his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 15 games against the New York Rangers on Sunday, the same game in which he opened the scoring on a goal that saw him go through all three zones with a top skating speed of 22.79 mph per NHL EDGE. It was his eighth opening-minute goal of his career to pass Mark Messier (seven) for the most in franchise history.