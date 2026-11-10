Ehlers excited to see family, represent Hurricanes at Global Series Finland

“I've been here a few times, also with the national team playing in some world championships,” Ehlers said. “I enjoy Helsinki. We stayed at the same hotel last time as well. I know my way around a little bit, so I'll try and help out the guys that need it. But we also have three Finnish guys that are going to do most of that most work.

“But yeah, great time here last time, and I was looking forward to this trip again.”

Ehlers was a key part of Carolina winning the Stanley Cup last season for the first time since 2006 after signing a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 3, 2025, following 10 seasons with Winnipeg. After he was second on the Hurricanes with an NHL career-high 71 points (26 goals, NHL career-high 45 assists) in 82 regular-season games, he had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He’s off to a strong start this season with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 19 games to help Carolina (14-3-2) lead the NHL with 30 points. The Hurricanes hope to continue their success during the Global Series and make it special trip not only for Aho, Kotkaniemi and Valimaki, but everyone else on the trip as well.

“‘Fly’, first of all, has been an incredible addition to our group,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “With this proximity of it, it allows his friends and family (to come), so it means something to him too. So, there’s a lot to play for. Obviously it’s an NHL game, but there’s this underlying story that’s going on here that we need to play for these guys because it’s not once in a lifetime, but almost.

“So, I’m hoping that we do it right.”

Regardless, Ehlers expects it to be another enjoyable experience.

“It's always nice when you have family and friends coming,” he said. “To hang out with them a little bit and see them is special.”