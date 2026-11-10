Ehlers excited to see family, represent Hurricanes at Global Series Finland

Helsinki ‘easier’ trip for Denmark native’s relatives to watch him play

Ehlers CAR talking to AHO Global Series prax

© Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

HELSINKI -- Nikolaj Ehlers isn’t from here, but the Carolina Hurricanes forward has been looking forward to the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland nearly as much as his three teammates who countrymen -- Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Juuso Valimaki.

And traveling to watch the Hurricanes’ two games against the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1) is a much shorter trip for Ehlers’ loved ones from his hometown of Aalborg, Denmark, than they’d normally need to make to see him play in the NHL.

“Definitely easier,” Ehlers said. “I’ve got some family and friends coming. From my hometown to here with a layover in Copenhagen, it's about four, four and a half hours. So, it's going to be exciting to see them. I’ve got my two nephews coming and my niece as well.

“I don't get to see them a lot during the season, so that'll be special.”

These will not be Ehlers’ first NHL games in Finland. The 30-year-old was also here with the Winnipeg Jets when they faced the Florida Panthers in the 2018 NHL Global Series. Ehlers scored a goal to help the Jets split two games.

So, though Aho, Kotkaniemi and Valimaki, are taking the lead for the Hurricanes as far as showing their teammates around, Ehlers, a veteran of 12 NHL seasons, can get by on his own, if needed.

The Carolina Hurricanes arrive, practice in Finland to prepare for Global Series

“I've been here a few times, also with the national team playing in some world championships,” Ehlers said. “I enjoy Helsinki. We stayed at the same hotel last time as well. I know my way around a little bit, so I'll try and help out the guys that need it. But we also have three Finnish guys that are going to do most of that most work.

“But yeah, great time here last time, and I was looking forward to this trip again.”

Ehlers was a key part of Carolina winning the Stanley Cup last season for the first time since 2006 after signing a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 3, 2025, following 10 seasons with Winnipeg. After he was second on the Hurricanes with an NHL career-high 71 points (26 goals, NHL career-high 45 assists) in 82 regular-season games, he had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He’s off to a strong start this season with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 19 games to help Carolina (14-3-2) lead the NHL with 30 points. The Hurricanes hope to continue their success during the Global Series and make it special trip not only for Aho, Kotkaniemi and Valimaki, but everyone else on the trip as well.

“‘Fly’, first of all, has been an incredible addition to our group,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “With this proximity of it, it allows his friends and family (to come), so it means something to him too. So, there’s a lot to play for. Obviously it’s an NHL game, but there’s this underlying story that’s going on here that we need to play for these guys because it’s not once in a lifetime, but almost.

“So, I’m hoping that we do it right.”

Regardless, Ehlers expects it to be another enjoyable experience.

“It's always nice when you have family and friends coming,” he said. “To hang out with them a little bit and see them is special.”

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