NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck trade solidifies Devils as contender

The New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, and the goalie's elite advanced metrics could solidify their status as a Stanley Cup contender.

The Devils landed Hellebuyck, who's a three-time Vezina Trophy winner (2020, 2024, 2025) and also won the Hart Trophy two seasons ago (2025), without having to trade away any of their core forwards or defensemen and addressed their biggest weakness with the move. The 33-year-old, who was suspended by the Jets prior to the trade after not reporting to training camp and has not played a game this season, is under contract with the Devils until the 2030-31 season. Since 2022-23 (past five seasons), Hellebuyck ranked third in wins (144), tied for first in save percentage (.916; with Linus Ullmark), second in goals-against average (2.43; minimum 130 games in span; behind Ullmark's 2.42) and tied for second in shutouts (17; behind Ilya Sorokin's 20) at the time of the trade.

Although Hellebuyck has never made the Stanley Cup Final, he led the Jets to the Western Conference Final in 2018 and is best known for helping the United States with the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He had a 41-save victory in the gold medal game against Canada, including a clutch paddle save on Canada defenseman Devon Toews. That said, Hellebuyck looks to improve upon his career playoff save percentage (.903 in 58 games), which is far below his regular-season rate (.916 in 625 games at time of trade), upon shifting from the Western Conference to New Jersey in the Eastern Conference.

Here are three underlying metrics that indicate the Devils could have a high ceiling with Hellebuyck:

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1. Hellebuyck's quality starts, saves by location

Although Hellebuyck is coming off a down year with the Jets, he still ranked ninth in the NHL in quality starts (28; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) last season. Since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22), Hellebuyck led the NHL in quality starts (195) at the time of the trade.

Hellebuyck, who was a workhorse through the years for Winnipeg (at least 60 games played in six different seasons), had career highs in wins (47; tied for third-highest single-season total in NHL history; Martin Brodeur, Braden Holtby had 48 each) and shutouts (eight) in 2024-25. Even last season, when Hellebuyck had a career-low .895 save percentage in 57 games, he ranked among the NHL leaders in long-range saves (333; tied for third) and high-danger saves (377; sixth). During Hellebuyck's MVP season in 2024-25, he ranked fourth in high-danger save percentage (.848) and 10th in mid-range save percentage (.906).

The Devils, meanwhile, had struggled in high-danger save percentage this season at the time of the trade with their tandem of Jake Allen (.804) and Nico Daws (.640; moved to Winnipeg as part of Hellebuyck deal); both of those high-danger save percentages were below the NHL average (.809). New Jersey, at the time of the Hellebuyck trade, ranked 24th out of 32 teams in both team save percentage (.876) and penalty kill percentage (69.4).

UPDATE: Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 18 shots faced in his season debut with the Devils on Tuesday in their 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars. It was another quality start for Hellebuyck (.944 save percentage), who adds to his NHL-leading quality start total during the tracking era (196 since 2021-22). He stopped eight of nine shots faced from high-danger areas and all six of his perimeter shots faced.