NHL EDGE stats: Fowler’s early case for Calder Trophy

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Jacob Fowler is riding a six-game winning streak for the Montreal Canadiens, and the rookie goalie’s advanced metrics have made him one of the early contenders for the Calder Trophy.

The 21-year-old, who is 6-1-0 to start the season, is among the NHL goalie leaders in wins (tied for fifth), goals-against average (1.54; fourth), save percentage (.942; third) and shutouts (two; tied for second behind Jake Oettinger’s three). Fowler, who played 17 NHL games last season for Montreal (9-6-2 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, one shutout), remains rookie eligible and has been one of the League's most impressive young players this season.

Fowler joined Rogie Vachon (1966-67) and Carey Price (2007-08) as the only goalies in Canadiens history to win six straight games at 21 years old or younger. The NHL record for consecutive wins by a rookie goalie is 12 (Ross Brooks from Dec. 30, 1973 to Feb. 28, 1974).

The short list of this year's Calder contenders includes Fowler and the following skaters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna (No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft; 11 points in 15 games this season), San Jose Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg (No. 2 pick in 2026 draft; nine points in 14 games), Boston Bruins forward James Hagens (10 points in 14 games) and Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson (No. 43 pick in 2024 NHL Draft; seven points in 12 games). Fowler has a chance to become the first goalie to win the Calder Trophy since Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009.

Here are three underlying metrics behind Fowler’s early case for the Calder Trophy: