Jenner signs 4-year, $23 million contract with Capitals

Boone Jenner signed a four-year, $23 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 33-year-old forward had been captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets since Oct. 21, 2021.

"Obviously, I've never been in this spot, being a free agent, and playing in the same division as them," Jenner said Thursday. "I know what kind of team they have been over my career and how hard it's been to play against them, and (it's) a really good team. So, obviously, when you're approaching free agency, you're kind of following what teams are doing and, obviously, making some huge moves around the draft there. It was kind of a spot where it was like, 'Well, that would be a great spot to play.' So, when free agency came along on July 1 and Washington called, we were thrilled.

"Obviously, went through the whole process, but just kept going back to Washington and thought it would be the best fit. The team that's there you can tell they're all-in to win and that's really exciting for me at the point of my career that I am at. So, I couldn't be happier to join them."

Jenner had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games last season, and has 421 points (212 goals, 209 assists) in 808 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets. He ranks first in their history in games and third in goals, assists and points.

He has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"It was obviously a lot of thoughts and not knowing really what's going to happen," Jenner said about moving on from Columbus. "Obviously, being there for 13 years, it's got a very special place in my heart and the people, it's a great organization to be a part of and the memories I have there. So, super thankful to have been there for that long and met the people I did throughout that organization, playing for the fans there and being a part of that community.

"But I think it was just timing-wise for myself, both sides maybe, that it was just time to go try something new. Obviously, like I said, never been in this spot and when I did get the call from Washington, it really excited me and it just felt like that was the right move."

Jenner's decision to sign with the Capitals came one day before Alex Ovechkin announced he will return for a 22nd NHL season. The 40-year-old captain signed a one-year contract, will earn $1 million in salary, a $4.75 million games-played bonus (10 games) and a $3.25 million signing bonus.

The contract will carry an average annual value of $4.25 million.

"Well, we played Washington the last game of last year and, for some reason, it seemed like he was going to come back," Jenner said. "So, I always kind of thought he was going to be back and, obviously, he's awesome and great for the group. Personally, very excited to play with him, so it just adds to what they already have and the other additions that the Caps have made. So, very excited to get going with that group."

Jenner was the latest high-profile player added this offseason by the Capitals. They acquired three-time 30-goal-scorers Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch in separate trades June 23 and 24, respectively, as part of an aggressive attempt to upgrade the roster after missing the playoffs last season.

Kyrou was acquired from the St. Louis Blues for forward Connor McMichael, a first-round pick (No. 16) in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Milton Gastrin.

Kyrou, a 28-year-old forward, had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games this season. He has five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $65 million contract ($8.125 million AAV) he signed with St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2022.

Tuch was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for forward David Kampf and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. As part of the sign-and-trade move, the 30-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) with Buffalo before being sent to Washington.

The Capitals also signed defenseman Vincent Desharnais to a four-year, $16.8 million contract ($4.2 million AAV).

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report