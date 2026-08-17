As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the New Jersey Devils:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New Jersey Devils
Meier among League's best forwards in skating, shooting metrics
© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Shot, goal scoring prowess from all three location categories
The Devils ranked inside the top 10 in all three shots by location categories last season: 505 long-range shots on goal (eighth), 691 high-danger shots on goal (ninth) and 690 mid-range shots on goal (10th). Timo Meier, who led the Devils and was tied for ninth in the entire NHL in shots on goal (269) last season, ranked among the forward leaders in hardest shot (94.30 mph; 95th percentile), 70-80 mph shot attempts (96; 96th percentile), 80-90 mph shot attempts (32; 92nd percentile) and 90-100 mph shot attempts (three; 94th percentile). Meier ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (91; 97th percentile), long-range shots on goal (29; 96th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (64; 89th percentile). The 29-year-old, who ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in total miles skated at even strength (209.27) last season, finished in the 87th percentile at his position in high-danger goals (14). It’s worth noting that Meier ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in mid-range goals (12) in 2024-25, despite having only four mid-range goals (65th percentile) last season due to a 6.3 percent shooting rate from that location (12.1 League average).
Jack Hughes, who ranked in the 99th percentile among forwards in offensive zone starts percentage (50.0) last season, finished just outside the top 10 at his position in mid-range shots on goal (98; 98th percentile) and mid-range goals (14; 97th percentile). Hughes also ranked highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (64; 88th percentile), long-range shots on goal (15; 82nd percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile), despite missing 21 games last season. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier led the Devils in high-danger shots on goal (103; 10th in NHL) last season and ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (18; 95th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (79; 94th percentile) and mid-range goals (nine; 89th percentile).
Jesper Bratt ranked highly among forwards in long-range shots on goal (25; 95th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (59; 87th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (60; 85th percentile), long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile) and high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile) last season. Bratt, who ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in offensive zone starts percentage (43.0) and 90th percentile in offensive zone time percentage (45.5) last season, also finished highly at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (173; 91st percentile) and skating distance at even strength (211.49; 97th percentile) and on the power play (35.64; 94th percentile).
Anthony Mantha, who has a chance to play on a line with Hughes and Bratt this season after the Devils signed him to a two-year contract on July 15, was tied for fifth in the entire NHL last season in high-danger goals (24) while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mantha ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (65; 89th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (50; 83rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (14; 80th percentile) last season. Mantha’s hardest shot (95.95 mph) last season ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards and he finished among the leaders at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (seven; 98th percentile) and 80-90 mph shot attempts (24; 87th percentile).
2. Luke Hughes’ skating, shooting metrics
Luke Hughes has strong skating and shooting underlying metrics which could lead to a breakout season in his fourth full season in the League. Hughes ranked among the defenseman leaders in max skating speed (23.37 mph; 97th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (117; 97th percentile) and 22-plus mph bursts (seven; 97 percentile) last season. Hughes, who ranked highly at his position in hardest shot (97.21 mph; 89th percentile) last season, also finished among the defensive leaders in mid-range shots on goal (49; 97th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (14; 95th percentile), long-range shots on goal (68; 88th percentile) and mid-range goals (five; 92nd percentile).
Despite missing 14 games last season, Hughes finished highly at his position in skating distance at even strength (203.66; 83rd percentile) and on the power play (21.02; 86th percentile). Hughes ranked in the 94th percentile among defensemen in most miles skated in a game at all strengths (4.45; November 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins) and 96th percentile in average miles skated per 60 minutes at all strengths (9.00). Hughes, who averaged a career-high 23:01 ice time per game last season, could take on a larger role this season after the Devils traded Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames in the offseason.
3. Allen’s long-range and mid-range save percentage
Jake Allen, who stopped 214 of 216 long-range shots faced last season, led the NHL in long-range save percentage (.991) and was tied with Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Casey DeSmith of the Dallas Stars for the fewest long-range goals allowed (two). Allen ranked fifth among goalies in mid-range save percentage (.914) last season and led the League in that category (.936) in 2024-25.
The 36-year-old, who won 17 games last season and has four 20-win seasons in the NHL, has a chance to be the full-time starter in New Jersey after the Devils traded Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers in the offseason. In 497 career games played (225-201-45) in the League, Allen has a .907 save percentage, 2.75 goals-against average and 29 shutouts, including five in the past two seasons.
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