NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New Jersey Devils

Anthony Mantha, who has a chance to play on a line with Hughes and Bratt this season after the Devils signed him to a two-year contract on July 15, was tied for fifth in the entire NHL last season in high-danger goals (24) while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mantha ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (65; 89th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (50; 83rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (14; 80th percentile) last season. Mantha’s hardest shot (95.95 mph) last season ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards and he finished among the leaders at his position in 90-100 mph shot attempts (seven; 98th percentile) and 80-90 mph shot attempts (24; 87th percentile).

2. Luke Hughes’ skating, shooting metrics

Luke Hughes has strong skating and shooting underlying metrics which could lead to a breakout season in his fourth full season in the League. Hughes ranked among the defenseman leaders in max skating speed (23.37 mph; 97th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (117; 97th percentile) and 22-plus mph bursts (seven; 97 percentile) last season. Hughes, who ranked highly at his position in hardest shot (97.21 mph; 89th percentile) last season, also finished among the defensive leaders in mid-range shots on goal (49; 97th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (14; 95th percentile), long-range shots on goal (68; 88th percentile) and mid-range goals (five; 92nd percentile).

Despite missing 14 games last season, Hughes finished highly at his position in skating distance at even strength (203.66; 83rd percentile) and on the power play (21.02; 86th percentile). Hughes ranked in the 94th percentile among defensemen in most miles skated in a game at all strengths (4.45; November 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins) and 96th percentile in average miles skated per 60 minutes at all strengths (9.00). Hughes, who averaged a career-high 23:01 ice time per game last season, could take on a larger role this season after the Devils traded Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames in the offseason.