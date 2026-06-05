McKenna, top prospects on final countdown to NHL Draft

BUFFALO -- The reality is beginning to set in for Gavin McKenna.

In less than three weeks, the 18-year-old left wing will learn his fate at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"It's very exciting," McKenna said. "This year has kind of flown by and during the year I wasn't really thinking about it too much, but as you got to kind of go home and reset a little bit, you start to think on the year and you only get to live this year once.

"For me to be going through it, it's been pretty special. I know if I was a kid looking at this year and telling my younger self where I'd be, I'd be pretty pumped. So, I'm trying to take it all in and just make the most out of it."

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick, the San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 pick, and the Vancouver Canucks own the No. 3 selection.

McKenna, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters presented by BodyArmor, was one of six draft-eligible prospects made available at LECOM HarborCenter on Friday to provide some insight on their season and future during the NHL Scouting Combine.

He was joined by left wing Ivar Stenberg, center Caleb Malhotra and defensemen , Keaton Verhoeff and Alberts Smits.