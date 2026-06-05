Ruck twins discuss futures in League on 'NHL Draft Class'

The two prospects, who each could be chosen in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, discussed several other topics on the show, including how their specific roles came to be. They talked about the areas of their game that need to improve, which twin has the more difficult job and, of course, the impact of former NHL forwards and twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks.

The twins are from Osoyoos, British Columbia, a 4 1/2-hour drive east from Vancouver.

"I think we had some (Sedin) jerseys or shirts, so we wore those around the house," Markus said. "Obviously, we look up to those two. They're obviously really special players and with us being twins, and them being twins, it's pretty cool seeing what they did."

Each player has concluded the interviewing stage of the 2026 NHL Draft Combine and is looking forward to the testing on Friday and Saturday. Liam, a right-handed right wing, had 25 club interviews and Markus, a left-handed center, had 20.

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