Cover takes ‘unconventional’ route rising to NHL from Cayman Islands

The 18-year-old right wing was selected at No. 32 in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on Friday, and his origin story immediately captured the fancy of many.

Cover grew up playing inline hockey on the only rink in the Caymans, developing a fluid skating style and a shiftiness that are hallmarks of the roller hockey game.

He moved to Canada with his family when he was 12 and, like most transplants, developed an affinity for ice hockey, the national sport of his adopted homeland.

In six years, he has gone from not knowing the definition of offside to being one of the 32 best prospects in hockey, starring for London of the Ontario Hockey League and committing to Penn State University for the 2027-28 season.

“I feel that if you really, truly do love something, you don’t need to play it your whole life or need to grow up playing it,” Cover said. “I want to teach kids from unconventional places that even though you’re from an unconventional place, you can still play a sport that you love, or you can find a passion that you love.”