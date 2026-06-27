Cover takes ‘unconventional’ route rising to NHL from Cayman Islands

London forward drafted by Senators with 32nd pick after moving to Canada at 12

Jaxon Cover drafted by Senators

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

BUFFALO -- In a straight line, it is approximately 1,800 miles from the Cayman Islands to Ottawa.

But there have been few straight lines in the journey Jaxon Cover has taken from the Caribbean to Canada’s capital as a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators.

The 18-year-old right wing was selected at No. 32 in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on Friday, and his origin story immediately captured the fancy of many.

Cover grew up playing inline hockey on the only rink in the Caymans, developing a fluid skating style and a shiftiness that are hallmarks of the roller hockey game.

He moved to Canada with his family when he was 12 and, like most transplants, developed an affinity for ice hockey, the national sport of his adopted homeland.

In six years, he has gone from not knowing the definition of offside to being one of the 32 best prospects in hockey, starring for London of the Ontario Hockey League and committing to Penn State University for the 2027-28 season.

“I feel that if you really, truly do love something, you don’t need to play it your whole life or need to grow up playing it,” Cover said. “I want to teach kids from unconventional places that even though you’re from an unconventional place, you can still play a sport that you love, or you can find a passion that you love.”

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The rink in the Caymans was three-quarters size and hosted intramural-level tournaments, although Cover was good enough to play for Team Cayman Island, often playing up by several age groups.

He has since found himself playing for the celebrated program in London, being mentored by Dale and Mark Hunter, each of whom played in the NHL. Cover saw time this season on the top line with center William Nicholl and right wing Cohen Bidgood, and had 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 67 games.

“I’m just most proud of how hard I’ve worked,” Cover said. “Just the progression I made in such a short span of time.”

He expects to grow more under the tutelage of the Hunters, who have established a pipeline of impact players in the NHL.

“They are students of the game and they have made me a student of the game,” Cover said. “I’ve realized that I have to adapt my style of game, and I can’t only rely on my offensive ability to get things done. Mark and Dale made me realize that I have to be a two-way forward. I feel like I have started to come into my own, but I have a lot more work to do.”

It’s that enthusiasm that makes Cover an attractive prospect, despite his unconventional background.

“It’s a great story, but we drafted him because we believe that he’s got ability; we believe that he’s got skill,” Ottawa head scout Don Boyd said. “We believe he’s going to have a chance to be an offensive guy.

“He plays in a good program. We know he’s going to get good coaching. We know he’s going to be managed well.”

Yet, it remains an improbable story at its core, a journey almost unimaginable by even those making it, even a few years ago.

Ryder Cali played roller hockey with Cover in the Caymans. They shared no dreams of the NHL. It wasn’t on their radar. They just loved the game.

There was no path for more.

They ended up forging it.

Cali, who is originally from Switzerland and moved to Caymans as a boy, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 48) on Saturday.

“This is insane,” Cali said. “I would have never dreamed of this for both of us. Pretty crazy, two Island boys. I’m so happy for (Jaxon), he is going to do great things.”

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