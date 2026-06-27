Cover takes ‘unconventional’ route rising to NHL from Cayman Islands

It’s that enthusiasm that makes Cover an attractive prospect, despite his unconventional background.
“It’s a great story, but we drafted him because we believe that he’s got ability; we believe that he’s got skill,” Ottawa head scout Don Boyd said. “We believe he’s going to have a chance to be an offensive guy.
“He plays in a good program. We know he’s going to get good coaching. We know he’s going to be managed well.”
Yet, it remains an improbable story at its core, a journey almost unimaginable by even those making it, even a few years ago.
Ryder Cali played roller hockey with Cover in the Caymans. They shared no dreams of the NHL. It wasn’t on their radar. They just loved the game.
There was no path for more.
They ended up forging it.
Cali, who is originally from Switzerland and moved to Caymans as a boy, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (No. 48) on Saturday.
“This is insane,” Cali said. “I would have never dreamed of this for both of us. Pretty crazy, two Island boys. I’m so happy for (Jaxon), he is going to do great things.”