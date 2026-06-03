McKenna displays tattoo to honor grandfather at NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO -- Gavin McKenna came up with a unique way to honor one of his biggest influences: his grandfather, Joe Mason.

On one side of McKenna's right forearm is an intricate tattoo of a cabin in the mountains in the Yukon Territory near McKenna's home in Whitehorse.

The other side features a moose and a wolf, honoring McKenna's Indigenous roots, which trace back through his grandfather.

"This is my cabin that my grandpa built," McKenna said. "These are the coordinates and the mountains. My mom and sister got the same tattoo with the coordinates. And then I'm obviously Indigenous, so our clan animal is a wolf, and my grandpa, we all grew up hunting moose. I'm yet to shoot my first moose, so moose is obviously a big part in our family."

Mason is a survivor of the Canadian Indian residential school system. Started in the 19th century, the schools separated First Nations children from their homes for decades under the auspices of giving them a Catholic education. However, later investigations showed many of the children suffered physical, mental and sexual abuse, leading to generational trauma.

Mason shared some of those stories in "The McKenna Project" documentary that debuted on TNT on May 21, most of which he never had shared before.

"One story that's always stuck with me was when he was a young kid, he was on a school trip and was left out in the mountains to pretty much just survive," McKenna said. "He wasn't worth the gas money of getting flown back into town, so he had to survive on his own out there for three or four days. I just can't even imagine what that was like at such a young age.