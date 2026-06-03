Caleb Malhotra says playing for dad with Canucks would be 'pretty cool'

BUFFALO -- Picture for a moment stepping onto NHL ice and taking direction from a head coach who is also your father. For Brantford Bulldogs center Caleb Malhotra, it’s become a compelling possibility.

Malhotra, who is here doing interviews and gearing up for testing at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, was ecstatic after getting the official word that Manny Malhotra was hired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Caleb Malhotra (6-foot-2, 182 pounds), No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, is regarded by many as the top center in this year's draft class.

The Canucks, who have the No. 3 pick in the NHL Draft, could have an opportunity to choose Malhotra. The organization interviewed him on Monday afternoon.

"It went well. ... They did ask how (I felt) it would be playing for my dad," Caleb said with a grin. "I mean, it'd be pretty cool to play for him. I haven't played for him since I was like 12 years old in minor hockey in British Columbia on a spring hockey team. He was on the bench and that was the last time I remember him coaching me.

"But it'd be interesting to play for him, for sure."

Only eight times in NHL history has there been at least one instance where a coach was directing his son on the bench with the same team. Lester Patrick coached forward Lynn Patrick with the New York Rangers for 247 games, the most of any father-son duo.

And if he isn't chosen by Vancouver?

"I wouldn't be disappointed," he said. "I was talking with (Vancouver general manager) Ryan Johnson and he said any decision they make, whether they choose me or choose another player, will have nothing to do with my dad being the coach. I'm fine with the fact they can have the ability to be professional and make a separate decision."

Said Johnson: “We're at the combine here, going through interviews. We'll have more meetings with our amateur staff that's done an outstanding job getting to know these players, and we'll make our decisions based off of who the best player available is when we pick. There’s not going to be an outside influence changing who that might be."

Still, there's no question the 18-year-old could be a foundational piece of the Canucks' rebuilding effort.