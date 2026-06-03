McKenna, Stenberg make case for No. 1 pick on ‘NHL Draft Class’

McKenna, the Penn State forward ranked at the top of NHL Central Scouting's list of the top North American skaters, said it's his hockey IQ that separates him from the pack.

"I think in hockey the biggest thing is having a brain," McKenna said. "You look at all those top players, like (Sidney) Crosby, (Connor) McDavid, they're all the smartest players in the game. I think there's obviously some very smart players in this class, but I believe I'm at the top for it."

Stenberg, a forward with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters.

"I'm a very good hockey player that wants to be better every day, every year, improve every day, and learn every day," Stenberg said. "And I want to win."