McKenna, Stenberg make case for No. 1 pick on ‘NHL Draft Class’

Top-rated skaters join podcast from Scouting Combine in Buffalo

mckenna-stenberg-podcast

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images; RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg each told the "NHL Draft Class" podcast why they think they should be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

McKenna and Stenberg are in Buffalo at the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, and took time between interviews with NHL teams to speak with podcast co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale.

McKenna, the Penn State forward ranked at the top of NHL Central Scouting's list of the top North American skaters, said it's his hockey IQ that separates him from the pack.

"I think in hockey the biggest thing is having a brain," McKenna said. "You look at all those top players, like (Sidney) Crosby, (Connor) McDavid, they're all the smartest players in the game. I think there's obviously some very smart players in this class, but I believe I'm at the top for it."

Stenberg, a forward with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters.

"I'm a very good hockey player that wants to be better every day, every year, improve every day, and learn every day," Stenberg said. "And I want to win."

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27.

The two top prospects discussed several other topics on the show. McKenna talked about his adjustment to college hockey this season, finishing strong after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, being the star of "The McKenna Project" documentary and how it got to shine a light on his grandfather, Joe, and the influence he's had on McKenna.

Stenberg arrived in Buffalo after playing for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, and he talked about the impact that had on him, and how it gave him a gauge for how close he is to being able to step into an NHL lineup.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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