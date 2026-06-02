Malhotra hired as Canucks coach, replaces Foote

Malhotra had been coach of Abbotsford, the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate, for the past two seasons. He went 44-24-2-2 last season and guided the team to its first Calder Cup championship. This season, the team was 28-37-4-3 and did not qualify for the playoffs.

“Manny and I have been in the battle together before, so I know firsthand what a good teacher, leader, and quality person he is,” Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson said. “Connection, consistency and putting in place the proper foundation will be key for our group moving forward.

“Manny is a great coach who has the right skillset and mentality to help players develop and get better each day. We both believe that pressure is a privilege, and learning to become a good pro takes patience, dedication, and a ‘be better than yesterday’ mindset. He loves the game and getting to know what makes his players tick and I am very confident Manny will help us ice a competitive and hard-working team that our fans will be proud of moving forward.”

On Sept. 16, 2025, Malhotra signed a new contract to remain with Abbotsford through the 2026-27 season.

Prior to joining Abbotsford, Malhotra was an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs for four seasons from 2020-24. He also was a development coach with the Canucks (2016-17) and an assistant with them from 2017-20.

The former center played 16 seasons in the NHL from 1998-2015, including three seasons with Vancouver from 2011-14. He had 295 points (116 goals, 179 assists) in 991 regular-season games with the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens and two goals in 35 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Malhotra will guide a Canucks team which went 25-49-8 this season, finishing last in the NHL standings and will have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Vancouver averaged 2.56 goals per game (tied for 30th) and was last in goals against per game (3.83) with a League-worst minus-100 goal differential. The penalty kill was also last in the NHL (71.5 percent).

Defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 for forwards Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Forwards Kiefer Sherwood (San Jose Sharks) and Conor Garland (Columbus Blue Jackets), and defenseman Tyler Myers (Dallas Stars) were traded for draft picks and prospects prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

The Canucks were last in the NHL two seasons after going 50-23-9 to win the Pacific Division and advance to the Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a seven-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers. This season, they were the first team eliminated from playoff contention, on March 22.