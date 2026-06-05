Nycz's skating 'second-best' to Makar, college coach says

The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and stories.

BUFFALO -- Landon Nycz's silky-smooth stride can take him far. Add the chip that is always on his shoulder, and the potential path is even greater.

Those two assets are just part of what makes the University of Massachusetts defenseman an interesting prospect ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"His skating is elite," UMass coach Greg Carvel said.

Carvel has seen it before. For two seasons, he had Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar under his tutelage at UMass. He says Nycz is "second-best" to the 2022 Stanley Cup champion and two-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner.

"His feet catch everybody's attention," Carvel said. "But he's very driven. He's a quiet kid, serious kid. I think coming in as a younger player, it was a lot -- for anybody. He had a lot of eyes on him this year. Give him a lot of credit; he learned a lot. I think he's set up to have an exceptional sophomore year at UMass."