Stenberg fired up to show off skills at NHL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 26-27. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and stories.

BUFFALO -- Ivar Stenberg arrived at the NHL Scouting Combine on Tuesday and went through the first of his 14 interviews with NHL teams.

The forward with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League got a few extra days to rest after playing for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

The 18-year-old was second for Sweden with eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games and was selected as one of Sweden's top three players. Sweden finished seventh after losing 3-1 to Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

"I was home like three days or something, and then I moved here," Stenberg said. "Nice to be home, and really happy to be here."

Stenberg (5-foot-11, 183 pounds), who is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, said his success at Worlds gave him the belief that he could play in the NHL as soon as next season.

"I think so," he said. "I think every day at the World Championship I got more and more confident."

Among the teams Stenberg will meet with this week are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as the San Jose Sharks, who have the No. 2 selection.

Why should an NHL team take him at the top of the draft?

"I'm a very good hockey player that wants to be better every day, every year, improve every day, and learn every day," he said. "And I want to win."