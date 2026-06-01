McKenna to meet with at least 8 teams at NHL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and stories.

BUFFALO -- Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has interviews scheduled with eight teams at the NHL Scouting Combine this week.

The Penn State University forward said he plans to participate in all testing and is looking forward to the experience.

"I think when you get to put a face to some names and kind of lift yourself up in a humble way, I think it's always a good opportunity,” McKenna said.

The 18-year-old has been preparing for the combine by working out the past several weeks in Kelowna, British Columbia.

"I've been training five times a week, skating two or three times a week, and doing some boxing, which I think is really, really fun and good to do," he said.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the Draft Lottery on May 5.

"The best advice I was given prior to coming here was just be confident," McKenna said. "You want to sell yourself in a humble way, like I said, and you're only here once. It's a once- in-a-lifetime opportunity, so make the most out of it and I think just have fun with it."

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the draft, tied for fifth in NCAA men's hockey with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games as a freshman at Penn State.

"I think I learned a lot (at Penn State)," McKenna said. "I went to college to challenge myself and definitely had that. There were some ups and downs, but my family and my teammates had my back. I learned a lot and as the year went on and just got better and better and more comfortable.

"I thought it was a good year, and it's going to help me a lot in the future."