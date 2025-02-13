Crosby, MacKinnon setting example with work ethic for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon never cease to amaze.

Just ask Canada defenseman Travis Sanheim.

There he was, sitting on the team bus Thursday morning, looking at the raging blizzard outside and wondering how few of his teammates would join him to make the 14-mile trek from the team’s downtown Montreal hotel to the optional practice across the St. Lawrence River in Brossard.

Backup goalies Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault were there. So, too, was forward Sam Bennett, who had been a healthy scratch in Canada’s thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

Like them, Sanheim did not play in the victory. However, he definitely will in Canada’s next game, a huge showdown against the United States on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), replacing Shea Theodore (upper body), who was injured against Sweden and is out for the tournament.

In the end, all four needed the work to keep their legs fresh and stay in game shape.

That wasn’t the case for the final two players to step onto the bus.

It was Crosby and MacKinnon.

“When I saw them walk on, I was a little shocked,” Sanheim said before breaking into laughter.

Just like he was when they got to the rink.

“I thought they came to have a cold tub or a hot tub,” he said.

It was an understandable conclusion. After all, both forwards had been key cogs in the victory, with MacKinnon scoring his team’s opening goal, and Crosby, the Canada captain, racking up three assists. Surely their bodies needed treatment after that.