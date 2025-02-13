Crosby grows legend for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opening win

MONTREAL -- The chant echoed at Bell Centre before the player of the game was announced. Everyone knew who it would be.

Sidney Crosby.

“CROS-BY! CROS-BY! CROS-BY!”

Captain Canada added to his legend Wednesday, opening the 4 Nations Face-Off with three assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden.

“It’s no coincidence his record of when he’s wearing a Canadian jersey,” coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he’s going to be on the Mount Rushmore, for sure, of people that have thrown the Canadian jersey on.”

Crosby has won 26 games in a row playing for Canada. He scored the Golden Goal when Canada won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, helped Canada win gold again at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was the MVP when Canada won the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

And here he was at 37 rising to the occasion in the first best-on-best tournament since.

He had missed his past two games for the Pittsburgh Penguins with an upper-body injury. Some feared he would miss the tournament or at least the first game. But he jumped into action at the highest level, playing the wing instead of his usual center, and led his team.

“I’m amazed, but I’m not surprised at all,” said defenseman Drew Doughty, who also played with Crosby at both Olympics and the World Cup. “He’s a gamer, man. In big situations, he plays even better, and he did it again tonight. Yeah, he was probably the best player on the ice.”