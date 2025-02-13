Theodore to miss rest of 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada with upper-body injury

MONTREAL -- Shea Theodore will miss the rest of the 4 Nations Face-Off because of an upper-body injury he sustained in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

The defenseman left the best-on-best tournament opener shortly after he was checked into the boards by Sweden forward Adrian Kempe at 2:23 of the second period.

Canada coach Jon Cooper said Theodore will be unable to play again in the tournament, which runs through Feb. 20.

“That's a big blow,” Cooper said. “What a kid, and he only got to play six minutes. It's heartbreaking for the kid. And he was the first one there at the door high fiving everybody when we came off. It's a tough one to swallow because you just know how much it means. I guess in hindsight, he got to touch the ice and get some time in there. But for us it was tough because you talk about the speed in that game and we had to fight through the last 50 minutes with five defensemen. That's a grind.”

Canada forward Connor McDavid acknowledged the impact of losing Theodore and praised the efforts of the remaining five defensemen to shoulder the load the rest of the game.

“I thought it hurt us a lot,” McDavid said. “He’s a great player and it’s tough. You guys saw the pace tonight, we felt the pace and it’s tough on those ‘D’ to play five ‘D’ to defend. We defended maybe a little bit too much but those five ‘D’ grinded and they did a great job. You never want to see anyone go down, we’re thinking about him, but I thought the way those five ‘D’ stepped up was really impressive.”