Marner's hero moment comes with assist from Crosby in Canada's OT win

Cooper has been a fan of Marner ever since he coached him at the 2017 World Hockey Championship where they helped Canada win a silver medal. They subsequently have often been seen chatting after games between Marner’s Maple Leafs and Cooper’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

“When you’re that size (6-foot, 180 pounds), you need to be unique at something,” Cooper said. “You have to be better than everyone else at something. And if you really watched that game, the plays he made in tight, the plays he made in traffic, it shows how smart he is.

“He’s not the fastest kid on the ice. He doesn’t have the hardest shot on the ice. He doesn’t do a lot of things better than a lot of guys on both teams do better than him. But it’s really hard to sit here and say: 'Well, was there a better player?'

“He puts himself at that level the way he thinks the game, the way he processes the game at such a high level and high rate of speed. That’s why he’s the player he is. I’ve watched him close up, I’ve had playoff series against him, I’ve watched what he can do. There’s not too many players that can excel at power play, penalty kill, at 5-on-5 and at 3-on-3. He can do it all.

“I’ve watched this kid grow up from what he was as a young kid to what he is now. And he keeps on getting better.”

As Marner left the podium after his postgame media availability, he took time to look at the pink bracelet on his right wrist.

It was given to him by Hayden Foulon, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 22 months old. Hayden met Marner, who was playing for London at the time, when he toured the Children's Hospital at the London Health Sciences Centre in 2015.

They became fast friends, with Marner calling Hayden his "hero" in November 2018. Four months later, he treated Hayden and her family to a Maple Leafs game for her seventh birthday, presenting her with a cake afterward.

Sadly, on Oct. 20, 2019, Hayden lost her battle with cancer.

“She would have loved what happened tonight,” he said in reflection.

On this, the most special of nights for Mitch Marner, an entire country certainly did.