Marner's hero moment comes with assist from Crosby in Canada's OT win

MONTREAL — Mitch Marner’s hero moment came via an assist from his hero.
It’s a script even Hollywood might have difficulty grasping.
But that’s the way Marner’s fantasy scenario played out Wednesday, one in which he scored the biggest goal of his career, of his life, in a building in which he is usually booed.
Seconds after he snapped in the winning goal at 6:06 of overtime to give Canada a dramatic 4-3 victory against Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, he tried to process it all. As the Bell Centre crowd erupted and his euphoric teammates mobbed him, he thought about growing up idolizing Sidney Crosby, wearing his No. 87, and dreaming that maybe, just maybe, he’d be a difference maker while representing his country one day as Crosby had so often done.
And now, here he was, realizing that all that had come true.
“If you would have told an 8- or 10-year-old Mitch Marner that he’d score an overtime goal in a Canada jersey assisted by Sidney Crosby, a guy he looked up to since day one, ya, it’s pretty crazy,” Marner said.